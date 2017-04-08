Holidays with infants: Destinations for all the family

Travel Advice: July and August holidays may not be ideal as Europe tends to be very hot

Joan Scales

July and August are usually very hot in southern Europe and you may spend more time avoiding the sun than in it if travelling with children. Photograph: Getty Images

July and August are usually very hot in southern Europe and you may spend more time avoiding the sun than in it if travelling with children. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Taking small children on holidays has to be well planned. There are many lovely resorts in Europe and one of the advantages of taking under-twos is getting good prices. Many resorts will supply children’s equipment free or for a small fee.

If you travel out of high season in April, May, June and September the weather is less likely to be too hot and prices are better. July and August are usually very hot in southern Europe and you may spend more time avoiding the sun than in it.

Here is a selection of family friendly resorts to consider. The Falcon Holiday Village in Cala Millor, Majorca, has a crèche for the little ones, toddler splash pools, restaurants on site and entertainment at night. A week for the family will cost from €1,500 in May, falconholidays.ie.

The popular Martinhal Resort in Sagres in the Algarve is devoted to families and has a variety of accommodation from hotel rooms to self-contained apartments on the beach, with prices from €200 per night. There is babysitting available to allow parents have a break. You can book with abbeytravel.ie, 01 8047100, or directly on martinhal.com.

Lots of activities

The south of France is popular with families and offers lots of activities. The Mimozas Resort near Cannes is nicely laid out with swimming pools and gardens and the beach is a 10-minute walk away, on the flat. A week in a one-bedroom apartment in May will cost from €900, mimozascannes.com.

Taking babies on an alfresco break could bring you to the south of Italy to explore the beautiful countryside and to lodge at an agriturismo. Beautifully renovated masserias dot the countryside and some still operate as farms.

The beaches on the inner west coast are sandiest. Ryanair fly to Bari, a port city on the Adriatic Sea. See travel agent puglia.ie.

jscales@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.