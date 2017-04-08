Holidays with infants: Destinations for all the family

Taking small children on holidays has to be well planned. There are many lovely resorts in Europe and one of the advantages of taking under-twos is getting good prices. Many resorts will supply children’s equipment free or for a small fee.

If you travel out of high season in April, May, June and September the weather is less likely to be too hot and prices are better. July and August are usually very hot in southern Europe and you may spend more time avoiding the sun than in it.

Here is a selection of family friendly resorts to consider. The Falcon Holiday Village in Cala Millor, Majorca, has a crèche for the little ones, toddler splash pools, restaurants on site and entertainment at night. A week for the family will cost from €1,500 in May, falconholidays.ie.

The popular Martinhal Resort in Sagres in the Algarve is devoted to families and has a variety of accommodation from hotel rooms to self-contained apartments on the beach, with prices from €200 per night. There is babysitting available to allow parents have a break. You can book with abbeytravel.ie, 01 8047100, or directly on martinhal.com.

Lots of activities

The south of France is popular with families and offers lots of activities. The Mimozas Resort near Cannes is nicely laid out with swimming pools and gardens and the beach is a 10-minute walk away, on the flat. A week in a one-bedroom apartment in May will cost from €900, mimozascannes.com.

Taking babies on an alfresco break could bring you to the south of Italy to explore the beautiful countryside and to lodge at an agriturismo. Beautifully renovated masserias dot the countryside and some still operate as farms.

The beaches on the inner west coast are sandiest. Ryanair fly to Bari, a port city on the Adriatic Sea. See travel agent puglia.ie.

jscales@irishtimes.com