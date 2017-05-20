Gadgets to help with tracking your sleep.... or your luggage

Oura Ring

Despite increasing skepticism among some commentators, new expressions of wearable tech keep coming. The Oura Ring has a specific pitch: measuring quality of sleep. Its makers claim a finger sensor offers better body tracking than your wrist and point out a ring may be less obtrusive than a wristband when in bed. A charge lasts a couple of days and all the data is relayed to your Bluetooth-paired smartphone. Oura comes in 3 colours and if you don’t have a ring size noted for that impulse jewellery buy, they’ll send out a kit to measure up. $299, see ouraring.com

Horizn Guard Card

The Horizn Guard Card.

Designed to keep luggage to hand when you’re travelling, the credit card-sized Guard Card sends an alert if the bag it’s in moves more than 30m away. It can slip into something as small as a wallet and only needs charging about once a year. Activation and alerts are through an app, needless to say, and Guard Card couldn’t be much simpler to manage. As well as the distance monitor, you can track your bag’s known last location too (eh, before you lost it) and it’s cleared for airport security checks. €19, see horizn-studios.com

OttoLock

The OttoLock.

The principle here is much like a cable tie, where you feed a strap through a lock and pull it tight. However, rather than plastic, the band is made from thin, high temper steel and Kevlar layers, meaning it’s super tough. In fact, although far smaller and lighter, Ottolock claim it’s harder to clip with bolt cutters than a conventional steel cable. The lock itself is a resettable combination. Initially created for bikes, the flexibility and compactness means it’s easy to carry around for securing anything from buggies to skis. Available in different colours and lengths. $55 for 45cm (18”) version, see ottodesignworks.com

