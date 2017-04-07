Etihad brings Dublin closer to the Middle East

Etihad on the double

Etihad has returned to a double daily service on Dublin to Abu Dhabi. The additional service will allow for more convenient transfers to key markets in the Middle East, Asia, India and Africa. The two A330-200 aircraft will have two classes: 22 business and 240 economy class. Etihad Airways has announced that it will offer free wifi and iPads to its first and business class passengers travelling to the United States following the ban on laptops and larger electronics on flights to the US from certain countries from March 27th. Qatar Airways will also be offering free laptops for premium customers, and Emirates has introduced a secure free transfer for electronics on American legs of journeys.

The Chinese hotel boom

Ireland may be in need of some new hotels, but imagine building 2,000 by the end of 2019. Wyndham Hotels is on track to do just that in China. They currently have the largest presence of any US Hotel group. Wyndham Hotel Group says it is on track to reach 2,000 hotels open in China by the end of 2019. Wyndham currently has the largest presence in China of any US-based hotel company with more than 1,300 hotels. To meet the targets Wyndham will introduce two new brands: Wingate, a midscale property; and urban lifestyle brand TRYP. Wyndham has announced another milestone: 50 million members of global loyalty rewards programme.

Feeling supersonic

Boom supersonic is launching into the next phase of that elusive London to New York three-hour journey. Raising an investment of $33m will be enough to complete the build of the XB-1 aircraft and test-fly it next year. The aircraft will be made out of carbon-fibre composites, modern aerodynamic designs, and turbo fan engines, flying at supersonic speeds of Mach 2.2, 1,451mph with 50 passengers. Boom Supersonic is located at Centennial Airport near Denver, Colorado. Subsonic flights will be flown east of the Denver metro area and supersonic flights will be proven at Edwards Air Force base in Southern California.

Craft beer on a high

Craft beer is spreading its wings and is now appearing on board aircraft. Airlines are vying to keep their passengers happy with specially brewed beers for 35,000ft. Hong Kong Brewing is making Betsy for Cathy Pacific, SAS has teamed up with Mikkeller on a dozen specialty beers for round-the-world travellers. KLM teamed up with no less than Heineken to serve in-flight draft for business passengers. Cabin pressure, humidity and oxygen can change the taste of beer and also affect taste at 35,000ft and brewers have to work hard to get it just right.