Equip yourself for whatever nature throws at you

A wallet for the organised traveller, bare foot hiking and a different take on waterproofing

Tom Kelly

Bellroy All-Conditions Essentials Pocket

When it comes to travel, if you’re the organised sort, then Bellroy’s got just the wallet to satisfy everything being in its place. Its All-Conditions Essentials Pocket comes in soft, water-resistant leather, with a YKK zipper all around. Inside there are slots and compartments galore: it’ll take up to 12 cards, as well as your passport and a smartphone up to iPhone 6 Plus size. There are other inner pockets too, for banknotes and miscellaneous loseables like keys and coins, even cables and a micro travel pen.

€139 from bellroy.com

Vivobarefoot Tracker FG

Barefoot running was almost seen as some class of extreme sport, but is assuredly mainstream now. So Vivobarefoot has launched a barefoot hiking boot. You’re not actually in your bare feet, it goes without saying, but the sole is ultra-thin. The uppers are weatherproofed, with thermal lining and sealed seams. Interesting touches include reflective foil in the insole to improve heat retention, compensating for its thinness. And while the boot is flexible in the extreme, the ankle support is probably not scramble-ready, though otherwise tough enough to go bare in the woods (Oooh!). Available in women’s and men’s.

€230 from vivobarefoot.com

Paramo Halcon Jacket

It may not have the brand lustre or the style of some bigger name waterproofs, but UK manufacturer Paramo has a quietly enthusiastic following among many an outdoors user, including fishing and birdwatching communities. The Halcon is waterproof, comfortable and multi-pocketed. The breathable construction is courtesy of its sister company, Nikwax, and it uses a different technology from standard shells to keep the wearer dry. Its Analogy fabric is “directional”, draining the moisture away from you. Treat it with care and it’ll last a lifetime, apparently, with a guarantee to match.

€430 from basecamp.ie

