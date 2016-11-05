Check-in: travel news

NEWS

Trump that

With reports that occupancy across Trump Hotels has dropped dramatically over the past six months, the hotel chain, owned by Donald Trump, is set to launch a new line minus the businessman and presidential candidate’s name. Scion hotels, targeted at a younger clientele, will open in a selection of locations, with the first location scheduled to open in 2017.

Table manners

The Lanesborough Hotel, London, is living up to its name as one of the most prestigious and well mannered in the country with the launch of its latest package. In a partnership with Debrett’s, the authority on etiquette, it will launch a selection of bespoke courses, offering guests a complete guide to everything from social occasion etiquette to dress codes and dining. Stay overnight and indulge in a six-hour Guide To Social Etiquette & The Season, including lunch, from £1,875 (€2,101) per person. See lanesborough.com for details.

Early birds

Falcon Holidays is offering early holiday bookers a host of money-saving bonuses on 2017 holiday destinations. Avail of low deposits, free child places and plenty more early bird offers on everything from honeymoons to cruises and family escapes. See falconholidays.ie

SHOPPING BREAKS

New York

The Viceroy Central Park Hotel’s Insider’s Garment District Tour and Chic Boutique Tour offer guests the best in retail therapy across Manhattan. An overnight stay, shopping experience and drinks on the rooftop bar, overlooking the city, starts from $334 (€306) per person; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

Dublin

The Fall For Fashion experience at the Fitzwilliam includes seasonal treats following a day spent shopping in the city, with Late Afternoon Tea, and a seasonal cocktail of your choice. Stay overnight with breakfast on the morning of departure and afternoon tea for €334; fitzwilliamhoteldublin.com.

Dubai

Stay at the Roda Boutique Villas, one of the most luxurious addresses in Dubai, for proximity to The Mercato Mall, with 140 shops and outlets; roda-hotels.com.

GETAWAY AT HOME

Stable mate

November getaways should be all about cosiness and comfort. Cue The Stable Yard at Burtown House, Kildare, a picturesque, Quaker dwelling home on the 18th century estate. The house sleeps up to six,with three bedrooms, two large bathrooms (complete with double ended baths and rain showers), as well as a separate downstairs cloakroom, kitchen and living room with a wood-burning fire. Cook with organic produce from the estate’s farm or dine in the main house’s organic restaurant, The Green Barn. Staycations as they should be. Stay from €220 per night. See burtownhouse.ie for more.

GET ’APPY

Entrain

Beat jetlag once and for all with this app. Enter your travel dates and destination and Entrain will advise you on how best to keep your body clock on track. Download it free on iPhone and Android.

