Check-in: travel news

NEWS

Sensible stay

The Six Senses hotel and spa group has announced its first North American property, set to open in New York City in 2019. The luxury hotel will be on 10th Avenue, and inhabits the entire block between 17th and 18th streets in the heart of the Chelsea neighbourhood, overlooking The Highline. Named The Eleventh, the design of the two towers draws inspiration from New York City’s Modernist structures, with 10 floors and 137 bedrooms. For more, see sixsenses.com.

People’s choice

Wexford resort Kelly’s has been named “Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay” at the Keeling’s Farm Fresh Gold Medal Awards 2016, held in Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny. Kelly’s was recognised for its excellence in hospitality, with a history of hosting guests for over 120 years in Rosslare. To see what all of the fuss is about, log on to kellys.ie

Cool for school

Ryanair has a new Schools Travel company, which is a travel agency aimed at helping schools organise trips. Included are flexible name changes on tickets and identical prices for each person plus a support team to help with organisational issues. See ryanair.com for more.

HOTELS

Luxury ski stays

Le Grand Bellevue, Switzerland

This former old-world Gstaad hotel is now a swanky four-star, resplendent with sushi bar and slick interior, and with a top-notch concierge and spa, this is one of the world’s coolest (literally) ski spots. Rooms from €688, bellevue-gstaad.ch

The Cristallo, Italy

Cortina’s superior five-star is all about classic Italian hospitality. Serving skiers hitting the slopes in the Dolomites since 1901 (and golfers), expect exceptional views and exquisite service. Rooms from €332, cristallo.it.

Les Fermes de Marie, France

This collection of beautifully restored old chalets in Megève makes for the ultimate cosy stay with the added bonus of a spa and kids club. Rooms from €300, fermesdemarie.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

GET ’APPY

Mammut Safety

A must-download for avid skiers and snowshoers, this app allows you to read local avalanche bulletins, assess risk with a built-in compass, clinometer (to measure height), and altimeter, and signal for help with a one-touch SOS beacon. Download it for free on iPhone and Android; mammut.ch.

Gourmet getaway

Skiing is hungry work, which is why this Dolomites Gourmet Ski Safari package will be a real draw for food-loving skiers. Go from the slopes to sampling dishes from international Michelin star chefs while staying at Hotel Sassongher, Corvara. From December 11th to April 2nd, 2017. Fourteen award-winning chefs from international ski regions will join forces to create unique dishes in Alta Badia’s mountain huts for the region’s annual Gourmet Ski Safari.

Savour local dishes from St Moritz, Gstaad, Courchevel and Aspen paired with South Tyrolean wines while enjoying some of the best skiing in Europe, with more than 1,200km of pistes at your doorstep.

Rooms in Hotel Sassongher from €225 each per night based on two people sharing. Tickets for meals available on site, see sassongher.it

DEALS

Christmas in Canada

Flight to Toronto and Montreal on December 21st returning January 2nd, operated by AirTransat.ie. Fares from €381 to Toronto and €427 return to Montreal, 00800 87267283.

Christmas in the snow

Depart December 20th for Andorra, with time to shop and ski, from €479pps or on December 24th to Hotel Austria in Söll from €729pps, directski.com

Christmas in Morocco

Depart December 23rd for a week in sunny Agadir, at the Argana Hotel from €639pps with Gala Christmas dinner, sunway.ie, 01-2311800.