Check In: Tastes of Berlin, October fests and camp comfort

NEWS



Taste of Berlin: Berlin has long been one of Europe’s tastiest cities. The German capital will celebrate all things gastro from October 1st-8th, with the annual Berlin Food Week, which serves up a smorgasbord of events, from local gourmand menus courtesy of Berlin’s avant grade chefs to Farmer’s Markets, food trucks and stalls. For more, see online; berlinfoodweek.de

Insider’s guide: A new website on our radar offers travellers an experience with a difference. Trip4real helps tourists see famous sights and landmarks in new and diverse ways. For example, instead of queueing with hundreds of other for the Segrada Familia in Barcelona, why not take in a unique view of the architecture from a resident’s nearby apartment? The experiences available vary from private tours to forgotten landmark visits in 13 counties. Check it out and get planning; trip4real.com

To the Hilt-on: This week sees the grand opening of the Hilton Garden Inn on Dublin’s Custom House Quay. The former Jurys Inn has been taken over by the Amaris Hospitality Group. There are 239 rooms, a casual bistro, Oly’s Bar, and a 24-hour cafe and business centre, the Pavilion Pantry; hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com





IRISH OCTOBER FESTS

Belfast: The Belfast International Arts Festival kicks off October 11th, boasting the best in music, theatre and art, talks and fringe events. See the programme online; belfastinternationalartsfestival.com

Cork: East Cork’s Early Music Festival celebrates all things 18th century, with live music, Baroque classes and sing-songs over the three-day event, which begins October 13th; eastcorkearlymusic.ie

Galway: At this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children (October 17th-23rd), tots as small as six months will be treated to an array of interactive events, from storytelling and animation to puppet shows and family fun; baboro.ie



GET ’APPY – Musement: With pocket guides for 25 cities in one easy app, Musement covers neighbourhoods, attractions, restaurants and concerts. Download it from the iTunes store, musementapp.com

ADVERTISEMENT



CAMP COMFORT

India’s Suján luxury tented camps reopen this month just in time for winter season. The Serai – Jaisalmer’s desert oasis – serves as the otherworldly backdrop for 21 luxury tents set within 100 acres of private desert scrubland. Perfectly positioned for guests looking to visit the mystical environs of Jaisalmer, a Unesco World Heritage Site, the tented suites offer their own private walled garden and heated pool. Or if you’re feeling especially worthy, a stay in the exclusive royal tented suite comes with its own spa, outdoor pool, dining and lounge tent. This certainly ups the ante on camping holidays; sujanluxury.com



DEALS

Explore Asia: Cruise from Hong Kong to China, Vietnam and Singapore on Ovation of the Seas in November. From €1,249pps, flights, hotel, cruise, clickandgo.com, 01-5397777.

Barbados: By Classic-Collection.ie includes airport fast track, lounge passes, BA flights from Gatwick and all-inclusive accommodation in November. From €1,405pps, 01-5413000.

Las Vegas: In January, three nights in Circus Circus Hotel. Flights and taxes from €465pps, sunway.ie, 01-2311800.