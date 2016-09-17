Check In: Rebel gatherings, intimate breaks and Canadian adventures

NEWS

Rebel gathering: To celebrate Taste Cork Week (October 10th-16th) Ballyvolane House will host a distillery tour and long-table lunch on October 12th. The picturesque guesthouse and gardens on the Blackwater river have become the proud producer of their own award-winning gin. Brewers Justin Green and Antony Jackson offer a tour of the Bertha’s Revenge laboratory with a gin tasting followed by a decadent lunch of locally sourced produce. Tickets from €35 each. Book at info@ballyvolanehouse.ie or phone 025-36349. ~

Air fuel: The world’s best airline food has been declared, according to Travel & Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. Singapore Airlines won thanks to its pressurised tasting room that guarantees restaurant-standard meals even at 30,000 feet. Emirates and Turkish Airlines received special mentions, with Virgin Atlantic Airline taking credit for its wine. travelandleisure.com

Base needs: BaseTrip’s one-stop shop offers travellers notes on every possible requirement for their destination, from visas and vaccines to embassy locations, weather and currency. A quick click before you jet off could save you a lot of hassle. thebasetrip.com

INTIMATE GETAWAYS

Ett Hem, Stockholm: One of the most special small hotels in the world, this intimate 12-bedroom townhouse is the epitome of Swedish living. Ett Hem (below) translates as “your home”, so cue cosy living rooms, homemade pastries and an altogether intimate city stay; etthem.se

Didsbury House Hotel, Manchester: Just 15 minutes from the city centre, this Victorian home has been converted into trendy and intimate accommodation. An evening in its leafy Walled Terrace is a must; eclectichotels.co.uk

No 31, Dublin: One of the capital’s best- kept secrets, this Georgian townhouse is the coolest ticket in town. Come for the infamous 1970s sunken lounge and stay for the incredible cuisine; number31.ie

CANADIAN ADVENTURES

Canada is fast becoming one of the most desirable travel destinations, with spectacular wilderness, abundant wildlife, cosmopolitan cities and diverse cultures. Cox & Kings offers a selection of family and solo traveller itineraries and holidays, with cross-country self-drive breaks, activities for animal lovers and scenic explorations. Aer Lingus flies directly from Dublin to Toronto from €600 return. For the autumn, try the Colours of Eastern Canada package, an 11-night self-drive itinerary from Toronto to Quebec through national parks and villages, from approx €2,000 each. coxandkings.com / aerlingus.com

GET ’APPY

Solo Traveller: Use this app to connect with other travellers who want to see and do the same things as you. Great for sharing taxis, group activities or sharing tips. The App Store; solotravellerapp.com

DEALS

Dominican Republic: catch an early tan in the Caribbean from April to June with all inclusive holidays in Dreams Palm Beach resort. Flights from €1,369pps, caribbeanblue.ie, 01-2412366.

Brittany: Explore the autumn bounty in France, prices drop on Brittany Ferries from Cork to Roscoff to €448 for car, cabin and two passengers, brittanyferries.ie, 021-4277801.

Dubai: sun and shopping, perfect for December, five nights in the four-star Hues Hotel from €729pps, with flights from Dublin, travelmood.ie, 01-6994119.