Check in: latest deals and holiday breaks in Ireland and abroad

Cinderella pop-up

On January 25th-27th, the London hotel Dorsett Shepherds Bush plays host to a fashion pop-up under its golden atrium. Hotel guests and local fashion-lovers will be able to shop shoe designer Lucy Choi’s autumn/winter collection in the hotel’s very fancy setting. Choi, a niece of shoe icon Jimmy Choo, has become one of the most sought-after footwear designers in recent years, so pop in for a peek to see what all the fuss is about, then nip to their Jin Bar for a tipple or two. dorsetthotels.com.

Going west

As one of the most exciting emerging surf and holiday spots within easy reach of Ireland, it comes as welcome news that Aer Lingus Regional’s newest route will launch from Cork Airport to Cornwall for summer 2017. From May 6th, the airline will fly twice weekly to Newquay in Cornwall, on Wednesday and Saturday, with fares from €34.99 one way, including taxes and charges. Book now at aerlingus.com.

Trail blazer

Travel expert and blogger Derek Low has devised a low-cost sightseeing journey for travellers who wish to see the US without breaking the bank. The train journey, which covers 3,400 scenic miles from San Francisco to New York, costs just $213, travelling through cities such as Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago and New York, with views of the Rockies, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and more along the way. For route details and booking information, see dereklow.co.

Winter warmer

As restorative escapes to the countryside go, Castlemartyr Resort, Midleton, Co Cork, comes up trumps for its setting, service and amenities. The five-star property is a combination of the original manor and a modern hotel, offering jaunting car tours of the estate. Resident dogs, who greet guests on arrival, set the tone for a stay here. The Winter Escape offer invites guests to unwind with an overnight stay in a deluxe room, with full Irish breakfast, a two-course evening meal in the Bell Tower restaurant, plus a €20 spa credit for a 50-minute treatment . The cost is from €99 per person per night. This offer is available until March 30th, Sunday to Thursday. See castlemartyrresort.ie for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK-IN: WALKABOUT HOLIDAYS

Devon

Take an eight-day excursion by foot, meandering from Dunsford to the coast at Dartmouth, refuelling and recuperating in picturesque country houses and cosy British pubs along the way. See onfootholidays.co.uk for more.

Walk Japan offers tourists an authentic and intimate view of the country while travelling by foot. Their nine-day trek along the Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage route is one of their most favoured trips. See walkjapan.com.

Beara

Explore the breathtaking Kerry and Cork peninsulas, from Castletownbeare to Dressy Island, Glengarriff to Kenmore, with walkingholiday.ie excursions.

TRAVEL SCOUT

This new, self-guided travel app is made by travellers for travellers, and helps tourists experience the authentic side of cities around the world. Download it free at the App store. tripscout.co.

HOLIDAY DEALS

Back by popular demand, the Emerald Coast of Italy returns from June. A week in the San Marco hotel B&B will cost from €629pps, sunway.ie, 01-2311800.

Long haul January sales:

Thailand, seven nights for the price of five from €999pps. Cuba, seven nights all-inclusive from €1,149pps. Mexico, 10 nights in Cancun from €1,719pps, classicresorts.ie, 0818-332515.

From LA to San Francisco and a big loop of coast, national parks, historic towns, famous sights over 11 days in April, from €1,429pps, flydriveusa.ie, 01- 8535000. Joan Scales