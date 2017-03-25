Check-In: from the French Riviera to Galway glamour

NEWS

Silver Service: Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Galway takes the prize for the most luxurious new experience. The new White Glove Package begins with chauffeur collection from the train station and continues with your very own personal butler, ready to grant you every wish for the duration of the two-night stay. Enjoy the Classic Afternoon Tea in the French Room overlooking the estate, a private screening of Gone with the Wind in the hotel’s Abbey, a private golf lesson with pro Gary Madden or a falconry lesson with resident falconer Jurgen Hick plus a private booth for dinner in the famous Pullman Restaurant. Now that’s what we call fancy, from €445 per person sharing. glenloabbey.ie

Go Walkies: Tour operator Explore is celebrating the launch of two new expeditions this month. A new eight-day self-guided walk in the French Riviera follows a network of village trails between Grasses and Menton, while in Madeira, a self-guided walking tour covers the lush volcanic island’s coastal paths overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. To celebrate the launch of these experiences, Explore is offering up to €230 off walking trips on bookings made by March 27th. explore.co.uk

Dingle Date: The Dingle International Film Festival is in full swing this weekend with a whole host of events and activities in the town to celebrate. Check out film screenings or join the craic in Dingle’s infamous pubs, where music and food lovers will be suitably satisfied. dinglefilmfestival.com

Yotel in Amsterdam’s Schiphol: each room is a tidy feat of design.

COOL CABINS

Amsterdam: Airport accommodation doesn’t come any cooler than Yotel in Amsterdam’s Schiphol where each room is a tidy feat of design. Every cabin has a flat-screen TV, a bathroom with a monsoon shower, a pull-out workstation with a desk, comfy bedding, and WiFi as standard. yotel.com

Dublin: The Seahorse beach-side cabin in Rush is a cute and cosy escape. Watch the waves roll in from your own private deck and toast marshmallows under the stars over the fire pit. airbnb.com

Canada: Take your pick of 31 log cabins nestled in the Rocky mountains just 15 minutes from Lake Louise, Alberta, The view through the enormous picture windows overlooking the Kicking Horse river is worth the trip alone. cathedralmountainlodge.com

Castleknock Hotel has teamed up with CP Adventure to offer guests a guided Segway tour through the Phoenix Park.

GET ’APPY

SAS Survival Guide: This app offers hundreds of survival skills for travellers who love adventure holidays, from Morse code decryption to camping and cooking tips and tricks. Available on iOS and Android.

PARK LIFE

Castleknock Hotel is embracing its proximity to the Phoenix Park with its latest package. The four-star hotel has teamed up with CP Adventure to offer guests the opportunity to take a guided Segway tour through the 1,752 acres of sprawling green parkland. Once you’ve zipped past the zoo and seen Áras an Uachtaráin up close, return to the hotel for an evening meal and overnight stay. The Park and Glide package starts from €249 for two people sharing. castleknockhotel.com

DEALS

Painting in Tuscany: learn to paint with Trudi Doyle, in August at the La Pia Hotel, Montecatini Terme. Price is from €845, half board , all tuition, no single supplement. Details from trudiart@eircom.net, text 087-6658500.

6* Med Cruise: Discover the luxury of your own butler on a four day all-inclusive cruise on Silversea’s Spirit visiting Rome, Monte Carlo, Livorno in November. Price is from €1,199pps including flights, cassidytravel.ie, 01-2910000.

South Africa: hit all the top spots on a self-drive trip, the big 5, the winelands, the Cape, the Garden Route, Cape Town and more from €1,795 for nine days, flights, hotels and car hire, Wallace Travel Group, wtg.ie, 01-8347888. Joan Scales