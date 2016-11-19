Check-in: Deals and breaks in Ireland and abroad

Thanksgiving Day parades

New York: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, has been an institution since 1924, drawing more than 3.5 million spectators to the streets. Get a good spot in Columbus Circle for the best view of the cartoon floats and balloons and Broadway theatre performers.

Houston: Texas does Thanksgiving in true southern style at their annual Holiday Parade. Marching bands and cheerleaders draw over 400,000 spectators. Splash out on a ticket for in the grandstand bleacher seating near the TV zone for the ultimate view.

Chicago: Actor David Arquette leads this year’s parade in the Windy City. Expect floats, equestrian units and marching bands amidst the astounding architectural beauty of the city.

News

Season’s cheer

One of London’s most celebrated winter destinations, the Dalloway Terrace at The Bloomsbury hotel, is officially open for the festive season. The Narnia-inspired bar offers guests hot water bottles, sheepskin throws and complimentary shots of Génépi liqueur along with an afternoon tea and hot chocolate cocktail menu designed by the internationally renowned chocolatier Maison Pierre Marcolini. Those with a more savoury inclination will love the terrace’s fondue offering, a collaboration with London’s La Fromagerie. Visit from 11am–10.30pm Monday to Sunday. See dallowayterrace.com for more.

Social network

Dublin Bus has launched a new service on Twitter, helping passengers stay up to date with their bus route. Simply search Twitter with the hashtag #DB along with your route number for information on delays and diversions. For bigger events like matches and concerts, search #DBGettingThere to find out the quickest bus routes, and if you have a specific query tweet @dublinbusnews and include the hashtag route number, eg #DB46a, in your tweet and the team will get back to you.

Eco-train

Germany is set to launch the world’s first zero-emission passenger train in December 2017. Powered by hydrogen and built by French rail transport firm, Alstom, the Coradia iLint emits steam and condensed water. The new model is set to revolutionise eco-friendly travel when it opens to the public in Lower Saxony in December 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frontline

Make & Ballymaloe

This December 8th, Ballymaloe House offers creative guests a day of festive making. Using garden and wild materials, learn the Ballymaloe style of foliage arranging by creating seasonal displays and table centre pieces guided by florist Iona Murray. This is a festive getaway with a difference. With coffee on arrival, the full-day course includes wreath and decoration-making, a light lunch, dinner, bed and breakfast. Places start from €250 per person sharing. Book your stay and Christmas Decoration course now on 021 465 2531 and see ballymaloe.ie for more.

Get ‘Appy

Stayful

Enter your budget and the style of accommodation you need and Stayful will suggest a room and a price it considers fair, before negotiating a price with the hotel for you. Available for free on iTunes.

Deals

Prague Opera: a new year treat from January 4th, five nights in Prague, three operas, guided tours, four-star hotel, from €749pps, instituteforculturetravel.ie, (01)888 7840.

André Rieu: a special night in Maastricht’s Vrijthof Square in July, flights, three nights accommodation from Dublin or Cork, concert tickets from €649pps, steintravel.ie, (01) 517 5990.

Graceland: Elvis’s 40th anniversary tribute tour 2017. Attend the vigil at Graceland in August as part of a 10-day tour of the highlights of his life, €2,979pps, touramerica.ie, (01) 8173560.