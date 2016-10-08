Check In: Cruising in Lisbon, relaxing retreats and watery escapes

NEWS



Leading Lisbon: In addition to Lisbon’s growing number of accolades, the Portuguese capital has been named Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination and Europe’s Leading Cruise Port in the 2016 World Travel Awards. The 23rd annual awards, held this year in Sardinia, also cited Portugal’s Pine Cliffs Resort as Europe’s Leading Family Resort. worldtravelawards.com

Kids’ Club: Etihad Airways has introduced a new range of on-board activities for children. Activity packs with colouring books and board games aimed to keep mini travellers busy while flying will launch in conjunction with their existing Flying Nanny service to take care of little ones’ every need. etihad.com

Safe Travels: Responding to the need for safety while on the move, Cork-born tech whizz Emily Horgan has unveiled a new app aimed at solo travellers. The Ombre App, released on iTunes last month, encourages those embarking on trips alone to do so safely. Not only does Ombre plan your route, it also allows you to add friends or groups of friends to your journey, so that you can check in with them when needs be. The app only shares your location when you ask it to, ensuring you full control of your location details at all times. Download it at The App Store.



SEASONAL RETREATS

Delphi Resort: Delphi’s Autumn Cleanse Yoga Retreat, October 21st-23rd, combines soothing yoga with healthy meals, guided by holistic guru Kenneth Ryan. From €349 pps; delphiresort.com



Dzogchen Beara: The renowned Buddhist meditation centre just outside Castlletownbere, West Cork, offers a host of retreats. This November 11th-13th the second annual T’ai Chi and Mindfulness weekend takes place; annmcilraith.com

Puglia: For something a little more sunshine-filled, see Kali Yoga’s Italian retreat offering. Deeply healing yoga and relaxation sessions in the blissful Italian countryside; kaliyoga.com

ISLAND ESCAPE

For a midweek getaway with a difference this autumn, look no further than the four-star island hideaway of Lusty Beg, Co Fermanagh. A short five-minute ferry ride brings you to the unique resort, homed in Lough Erne, where self-catering lodges and a B&B sit on 75 acres of picturesque grounds. Over 60s can avail of their midweek getaway package, which includes three nights self-catering accommodation plus a treatment in the island’s spa, where only Voya, the award-winning Irish beauty products are used. From £195 (€225) per couple sharing with one, two and three bedrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

GET ’APPY

Trips: Google’s new app serves as your personal planner, organising your plane tickets and hotel reservations with guides to more than 200 cities. Download it for free on Android and iOS.

DEALS

Thailand: Relax at Movenpick Resort in November, a week with flights and B&B from €1,169pps, tropicalsky.ie, 066-7164410.

Tenerife: Winter sun, five-star Bahia Princess from January 6th, from €799pps half board, thomsonholidays.ie, 1850 453445.

Tromso: Northern Lights photography guided tours and talks with Tom O’Donoghue, five nights, November 24th-29th, €1,285pps, project-travel.ie, 01-2108391.