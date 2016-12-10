Check In: Colombian odyssey, Netflix offline and a new Capital of Culture

One Hundred Years relived

New boutique tour operator Amakuna is launching a literary pilgrimage celebrating the 50th anniversary of Gabriel García Márquez’s most famous work, One Hundred Years of Solitude. The expedition will explore the writer’s Colombian heritage, from his birthplace of Aracataca to the indigenous cultures of Tayrona National Park which inspired much of his distinct ‘magical realism’. Visit amakuna.com for rates and bookings. See amakuna.com.

City of Culture

The seaside city of Pafos in Cyprus is to be announced as the 2017 European Capital of Culture. A Unesco World Heritage site, the city’s unique personality encompases everything from its Hellenistic and Roman tombs and theatres to a cutting edge contemporary culture. A jam-packed programme of art, music and cultural one-offs is on the agenda over the next 12 months. See pafos2017.eu.

Netflix in the Air

Those of you embarking on long hauls this month can delight in the news that Netflix is now available offline. The streaming service now allows devices to download and play movies and television series even if your laptop or tablet is on flight mode. That’ll make December’s journeys a little more bearable.

CATERED-TO CHRISTMAS

Lough Eske

Stay at the 17th century castle, just outside Donegal, from Christmas Eve until St Stephen’s Day and let the team cook and cater to your every festive whim, from mulled wine to music and entertainment. Packages from €769 pps. Seesolishotels.com.

Glenlo Abbey

The Galway five-star offers a luxury three-night stay including gourmet food, fine wines, winter walks, activities and entertainment in the most romantic and festive of settings. Rates start from €565 pps. See glenloabbeyhotel.ie.

Park Hotel Kenmare

Head to Kerry for total festive relaxation. The Victorian luxury hotel is offering three nights’ accommodation, full Irish breakfast daily, candlelit dinner nightly and entertainment from €1,395 pps. See parkkenmare.com.

ON THE RECORD

Ballynahinch Castle’s newest package is made for music lovers. The art-filled five-star hotel is encouraging guests to curate the soundtrack to their getaway, by providing them with their very own turntable and selection of records from the library.

Bed & breakfast, and a room service dinner, from €165pp. The team will even present you with a drink to match your musical tastes, whether it’s a whiskey and Sinatra, Italian red and Pavarotti, or Champagne and Ella Fitzgerald. See ballynahinch-castle.com.

GET APPY

Bonjournal

Keep your very own digital travel journal with this handy app. Pen entries and add pictures as you tour the world. Available free on iPhone and Android. See bonjourn.al.

DEALS

New Year in Mayo

The annual Westport Walking Festival takes place from December 29th to January 1st, led by Gerry Greensmyth. Two days from €175pps and three days from €275pps. See walkingguideireland.com.

Portugal or Malta

In January or February, a week’s holiday including flights and accommodation is available for €120-€200pps. See limericktravel.ie, tel: (061) 204444.

Spring in Dubai

The Movenpick Resort near Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall and Dubai Marina is offering breaks in May from €695pps including flights, five nights’ accommodation and taxes. See gohop.ie, tel: (01) 2412389.