Check In: Beach bars, sheep chasing and music in Vienna

Making waves: Vienna’s Waves Music Festival takes place this September 9th to October 1st, with DJs to singer-songwriters lighting up the Austrian capital (above). Not only is the music a worthy draw, but the festival’s unique conference programme brings music-lovers into the fold in a whole new way. See wavescentraleurope.com and visit wien.info for other Vienna highlights.

On the up: Adventure travel has seen a surge in popularity according to a study by Virtuoso, the leading international travel agency network. Destinations at the top of adventurers’ lists include Iceland, Galapagos, Costa Rica and New Zealand with hiking, biking and kayaking the most popular activities. Over 41 per cent of those adventure travellers are between 50 and 65, with honeymooners also favouring adventure breaks. Of travel specialists asked, 95 per cent saw a rise within adventure travel the past 12 months.

New departures: Aer Lingus launches into September with a new flight route, Dublin to Newark. Direct, daily flights from September 1st mean you can be in downtown Manhattan less than 40 mins after you touch down in New Jersey. aerlingus.com

Eva Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit: The Mexican beach spot comes with hammocks and sun beds right on Manzanilla beach, with decor by Mexican artist Abel Galvan. A ladder at the end of the surfboard bar-top is the ultimate star-gazing spot; sirenishotels.com



Olivetto, Dún Laoghaire: In summer, sit on the terrace with a cool cocktail; in winter, cosy up with a Hot Toddy and a great view, sailboats and all; oliveto.ie



Hula Hula, Croatia: Hvar’s port is the setting for this bar where tourists and locals bed down each evening to watch the sunrise. If you boat around the harbour, you can dock here afterward and whet your whistle against the backdrop the Adriatic; hulahulahvar.com



FEELING SHEEPISH: The Swiss certainly know how to celebrate autumn. This September 10th-11th the annual Swiss Sheep Parade takes place, an awe-inspiring alpine procession from Gemmi to Leukerbad. The unique event draws holiday makers, residents and shepherds alike, with around 800 sheep being driven down the steep Gemmi path to Leukerbad on a journey that takes from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon. It’s quite a spectacular site, with the herd climbing a 1,700 metre ascent over the Swiss Alps. For the full itinerary and more on Swiss traditional festivals this season, see myswitzerland.com

Headout: In over 14 cities around the world, this app helps you find discounts on boat trips, bus tours, and day events. Download it now at the App Store and Google Play; headout.com



Montego Bay: book early for next summer and two weeks, all inclusive in the Holiday Inn on direct service from Dublin. From €1,549pps; falconholidays.ie; 1850 453545.

Cuba and Canada: two centre holiday with Cubatravel.ie, 10 days in Havana and Varadero and two nights in Toronto, from €2,290pps, (01) 2412340.

Comedy: at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry with Tommy Tiernan and Foil, Arms & Hog, November 11th-13th. Two nights B&B, one dinner and tickets from €155pps; themaritime.ie; 1890 300107.