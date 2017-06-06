Are city passes worth buying on holiday?

Travel Advice: Cards offer a range of discounts for tourists

Joan Scales

The London Pass includes entry to more than 70 attractions

The London Pass includes entry to more than 70 attractions

 

If you want to explore a city and do some memorable things, a city pass can make it worthwhile. To get the best use of the discounts you need to plan a bit, especially for big cities.

New York has a City Pass – a book of vouchers for a choice of six attractions out of the top nine in the city including museums, tours and iconic places. It costs $122 (€110) for adults and $98 (€88) for youths, a saving of up to 42 per cent. City Pass is available in other US cities and Toronto, citypass.com.

The London Pass includes entry to more than 70 attractions, including the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, London Zoo, the Wembley Stadium Tour, museums, a hop-on hop-off bus tour and fast track entry to many places. It costs £62 (€72) adults, £44 (€51) children for one day, and £85 (€98) adults, £63 (€73) children for two days. You can buy up to 10 days, londonpass.com.

There are a number of different passes in Paris, some are just for the museums, another includes a hop-on hop-off bus and A Seine cruise, while another is for transport. Paris is a big city and you need to plan what you want to do. It may be museums and in that case the museum pass will suffice. The available passes are listed on en.parisinfo.com. Museums are free on the first Sunday of the month.

Amsterdam has the IAmsterdam card and you can buy it for one to four days. The card includes city transport and you can find yourself hopping on and off trams and buses. It includes entry for many museums, the zoo, the Nemo science centre, a canal cruise and discounts in restaurants and bars. The only thing it does not include is the Rijksmuseum. It costs from €57-€77, iamsterdam.com.

jscales@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.