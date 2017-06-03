A smart watch whatever the weather

Travel Gear: A smart watch that won’t leave you all at sea, a wand to protect yourself and a super, teeny towel

Tom Kelly

The Garmin Quatix 5 watch.

The Garmin Quatix 5 watch.

 

Garmin Quatix 5

Designed for most water-based activities, Garmin’s Quatix 5 is its latest smartwatch iteration. So, as well as the standard fitness and activity monitoring, it can integrate with compatible chartplotters and marine navigation devices on-board a boat to allow remote waypoint marking and sailing management.

The Garmin Quatix 5 watch.
The Garmin Quatix 5 watch.

Data like depth, speed and weather conditions can all be tracked on your wrist and the Quatix 5 has built-in activity modes for water sports such as canoeing, paddle boarding and so on. Connectivity and data streaming apart, the Quatix 5’s aesthetics are customisable too, with various watch face, strap and finish options.

€620, see garmin.com

Pure Living Purifying Wand

Pure Living Purifying Wand.
Pure Living Purifying Wand.

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not after you. For some people, every hotel room fixture and fitting is a potential germ-storm. Pure Living’s Purifying Wand uses a hot cathode fluorescent lamp to generate its sterilising UV-C light. It claims this is the most powerful sanitising ultraviolet wand for personal use, destroying 99 per cent of bacteria, dust mites and other nasties. It’s easy to use: simply scan it over the offending article (it’s more effective on hard surfaces) and is rechargeable.

$100, see amazon.com

Matador Nanodry Small Trek Towel

Matador Nanodry Small Trek Towel.
Matador Nanodry Small Trek Towel.

Boulder, Colorado outdoors brand Matador specialises in über-packable adventure gear (its first product was a pocket-sized blanket). This is a ridiculously small towel, hankerchief-scaled at 39cm sq, but made from a wickable, nano fibre material that means it’s super-absorbent and quick-drying. The Nanodry Towel has an antimicrobial gold coat which combats odours. And it folds away into a teeny silicon case for travelling. Admittedly, some yogatastic creative towelling moves will be required to dry all over with it – and it’ll afford you a minimal amount of modesty coverage – so Matador has a so-called “large” size too, all of 60cm x 120cm.

$19, see matadorup.com

@tomtomkelly

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.