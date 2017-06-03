A smart watch whatever the weather

Garmin Quatix 5

Designed for most water-based activities, Garmin’s Quatix 5 is its latest smartwatch iteration. So, as well as the standard fitness and activity monitoring, it can integrate with compatible chartplotters and marine navigation devices on-board a boat to allow remote waypoint marking and sailing management.

The Garmin Quatix 5 watch.

Data like depth, speed and weather conditions can all be tracked on your wrist and the Quatix 5 has built-in activity modes for water sports such as canoeing, paddle boarding and so on. Connectivity and data streaming apart, the Quatix 5’s aesthetics are customisable too, with various watch face, strap and finish options.

€620, see garmin.com

Pure Living Purifying Wand

Pure Living Purifying Wand.

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not after you. For some people, every hotel room fixture and fitting is a potential germ-storm. Pure Living’s Purifying Wand uses a hot cathode fluorescent lamp to generate its sterilising UV-C light. It claims this is the most powerful sanitising ultraviolet wand for personal use, destroying 99 per cent of bacteria, dust mites and other nasties. It’s easy to use: simply scan it over the offending article (it’s more effective on hard surfaces) and is rechargeable.

$100, see amazon.com

Matador Nanodry Small Trek Towel

Matador Nanodry Small Trek Towel.

Boulder, Colorado outdoors brand Matador specialises in über-packable adventure gear (its first product was a pocket-sized blanket). This is a ridiculously small towel, hankerchief-scaled at 39cm sq, but made from a wickable, nano fibre material that means it’s super-absorbent and quick-drying. The Nanodry Towel has an antimicrobial gold coat which combats odours. And it folds away into a teeny silicon case for travelling. Admittedly, some yogatastic creative towelling moves will be required to dry all over with it – and it’ll afford you a minimal amount of modesty coverage – so Matador has a so-called “large” size too, all of 60cm x 120cm.

$19, see matadorup.com

