The winter of discontent: when Irish farmers marched on Dublin
Fifty years ago, in October 1966, farmers of the NFA marched on the department of agriculture from as far away as Donegal and Kerry. Larry Sheedy, who was there, recounts the protest and fallout
Member of the National Farmers ‘ Association passing by Trinity College Dublin on October 20th, 1966. Photograph: Gordon Standing
Rickard Deasy and his wife on the pavement outside the Department of Agriculture on October 21st, 1966. Photograph: Gordon Standing
Rickard Deasy, president of the National Farmers’ association, leading 200 members of his association through Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on the last day of the march. Photograph: Eddie Kelly
Member of the National Farmers’ Association at Merrion Square, Dublin, yesterday. Rickard Deasy, the president of the NFA, requesting a meeting with minister for agriculture Charles Haughey. Photograph: Gordon Standing
October 1966 witnessed the beginning of a long winter of discontent, disruption and remarkable determination on the part of Irish farmers. It began with small groups of farmers starting out from their home counties to carry out a march that would take them, on foot, to Merrion Square, headquarters of the Department of Agriculture, for a meeting with the minister, Charlie Haughey, that never took place. The leaders progressed to the door of the department, knocked politely and were told Haughey wasn’t available.