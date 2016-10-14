The winter of discontent: when Irish farmers marched on Dublin

Fifty years ago, in October 1966, farmers of the NFA marched on the department of agriculture from as far away as Donegal and Kerry. Larry Sheedy, who was there, recounts the protest and fallout

Larry Sheedy

October 1966 witnessed the beginning of a long winter of discontent, disruption and remarkable determination on the part of Irish farmers. It began with small groups of farmers starting out from their home counties to carry out a march that would take them, on foot, to Merrion Square, headquarters of the Department of Agriculture, for a meeting with the minister, Charlie Haughey, that never took place. The leaders progressed to the door of the department, knocked politely and were told Haughey wasn’t available.

