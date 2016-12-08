The go-to gadgets for guys and girls

VR Headsets

The future depicted in the classic Pierce Bronsnan movie The Lawnmower Man has finally arrived, with virtual reality fast becoming the next big thing. Those looking to try out VR have a couple of options available. First, you can splash out on an Oculus Rift, the device which pioneered the craze. This headset comes with a sensor, in-built headphones and copy of adventure Lucky’s Tale. It is quite pricey, with retailers such as Currys selling it for €699. A cheaper alternative is the Samsung Gear VR device. This headset lets you plug in a Samsung phone and after downloading some apps and games, you’re ready to go. While this experience isn’t the highest quality, it’s a great taste of what VR can do. You can buy one in Harvey Norman from €99.90.

Illuminated Tetris Light

Tetris taught an entire generation how to stack things neatly into tight spaces, and they can hear the theme playing whenever they arrange a messy drawer. The novelty of the Illuminated Tetris Light is it allows you to stack detachable Tetris pieces into whatever shape you desire. It doesn’t do much else, but it will definitely be the coolest light in your home. They’re available online from Littlewoodsireland.ie or maplin.ie, from €42.

Adidas miCoach Smart Ball

If you enjoy playing football, but hate the way the ball never gives meaningful feedback, the Adidas miCoach Smart Ball is worth considering. This ball has an inbuilt sensor that monitors the speed and trajectory of each kick, tracking your improvement over time on a Smart Ball phone app. This app gives tips and feedback, records video of your shots and sets challenges for you to master. It is available at adidas.ie for €199.95.

Bose SoundTrue In-Ear Headphones

One downside of being around people is the noise; the coughing, the sneezing, the rustling paper and so on. When trapped on a bus or plane, this can be annoying, but thanks to the Bose SoundTrue In-Ear Headphones, this won’t be a major issue. In addition to the amazing sound quality, they reduce background noise to practically nothing. They also have an “Aware” mode that will lets you hear what’s happening around you. If you take your quiet time seriously, they can be found on bose.ie for €99.95.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensorwake Olfactory Alarm Clock

There’s nothing worse than waking up to a screeching alarm clock. The Sensorwake Olfactory Alarm Clock provides a pleasant alternative to this by waking you with scents instead of noise. Set the alarm, insert a scent capsule – fresh coffee, chocolate, grass, and so on – and you’ll gradually be eased into the waking world in a pleasant mood, even if it is Monday morning. These clocks are available from sensorwake.com. The cost including shipping comes to $125 (around €112).

Polaroid Snap camera

This camera is old Polaroid instant meets digital technology. It comes in four snazzy colours and can capture 10-megapixel photos to a memory card. The snaps came be taken in colour, black and white, and vintage sepia and there is also a photobooth mode which takes six quick pictures in 10 seconds. However, it doesn’t come with a flash, and the prints can work out expensive. From Argos, €129.

Philips Sound System with turntable

This retro looking vinyl spinner has a modern twist. It also has a CD player, a Radio with Bluetooth A2DP and AVRCP streaming, FM radio, audio line-in, and USB Direct connectivity. €159.99, from Harvey Norman.

7TECH 3D Printing Pen

While 3D printing is fun, it’s also quite an expensive hobby. A cost effective alternative for any aspiring artist is the 7TECH 3D Printing Pen, which allows you to craft your own designs. You can draw anything from poorly shaped stick figures to a frighteningly accurate recreation of the Millennium Falcon. The interface on the pen allows you to control the temperature and speed of the plastic and is more user-friendly than similar printing pens. A 7TECH will set you back around £199.99 (€220), on amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Echo

We’re inching ever closer to robot helpers with the Amazon Echo, a smart speaker device designed to help around the home. This voice-activated cylinder plays music, gives weather, news and sports updates, sets alarms, helps make to-do lists, answers any random question you may have,and even tells bad jokes. You can buy this little miracle for £149 (€165), through Amazon or Argos.

Dyson Supersonic

James Dyson has put that big brain to further use by reinventing the humble hairdryer. The Dyson Supersonic is a lightweight, extra quiet hairdryer that relocates the motor to the handle. It comes with various adjustable settings and attachments, and while the price tag is eye-watering – €399, from harveynorman.ie – the stellar reviews back it up.

Bosch Styline Kettle

For too long we’ve been bound by the tyranny of kettles that only heat water to a certain temperature. No longer, thanks to the Bosch Styline. This sleek piece of kit allows you to adjust the temperature settings, which is perfect for tea or coffee hobbyists out there. It also gives you a nice, quiet boil and a reassuring beep when it is ready. The Styline is available is for the tea-rrific price of €59.99 from argos.ie.