So, what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Make sure you catch The Third Wave but steer clear of the smug shoppers

Una Mullally

Ellen Page stars in David Freyne’s psychological horror film The Third Wave

Ellen Page stars in David Freyne’s psychological horror film The Third Wave

 

WHAT’S HOT?

Glühwein Mull away. Best results come from making a spiced sugar syrup as a flavour base.

Turning Pirate Mixtape The New Year’s Eve Vicar Street party will be celebrating legends lost in 2016

The Third Wave David Freyne’s post-zombie film and the reason Ellen Page has been hanging out in Ireland

Sparkly jumpers Off to & Other Stories with you

Grafton mistletoe The best addition to Grafton Street’s Christmas decorations

Giving Plenty of people and organisations need your gifts, cash and support this Christmas

MaebhMade For all your festive headdress needs @MaebhMade

WHAT’S NOT

Smug shoppers Yes, well done you for getting everything done online in November

Pessimistic projections for 2017 Please, that is not what we need right now

Love Actually revisionism The classic Lindy West article on Jezebel makes us hate a film we once loved. Damn!

Pubs looking like a Victorian garage sale Throwing a load of stuff at the walls and jacking up the beer prices doesn’t make a “vibe”

Weirdly warm December Makes things feel less Christmassy

Celeb emojis An ego-fuelled trend that’s already over

“Any plans for Christmas?” Eh, eating and lying on the couch. Since when were there more expectations?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.