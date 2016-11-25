So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Christmas lights Twinkle twinkle

South and West A new Joan Didion book coming next March

Honest water Over 90 per cent of passengers pay for the bottled water honesty box in Dublin Airport

Hen’s Teeth Prints x 3fe The excellent Dublin cafe hosts a pop-up print shop and gallery on Sunday 27th

Maeve in America The comedian Maeve Higgins’s new podcast

Ghosts of Other Stories British Council exhibition at the Model, Sligo, finishing this weekend

Oversized coats Swim in cosiness

WHAT’S NOT

Flight disruption Pilot strikes on the horizon

Facebook as a news source Fake news, inane rants, the never-ending scroll

Christmas budgeting The stress of preparing for the most expensive time of the year

Alt-right lad culture The smug emboldenment of this painful horde is depressing

Over-barbering Millimetre perfect lines and weekly fades. Isn’t it time for men’s hair to be a bit messier?

Winter hands Pile on the hand cream

Set menus The scourge of the party season