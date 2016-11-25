So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Big coats will keep you toasty, but cost of Christmas puts a chill down the spine

Una Mullally

Christmas lighting ceremony on Grafton Street, Dublin. Visit DublinatChristmas.ie for the full programme of events across the capital. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Christmas lighting ceremony on Grafton Street, Dublin. Visit DublinatChristmas.ie for the full programme of events across the capital. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

 

WHAT’S HOT

Christmas lights Twinkle twinkle

South and West A new Joan Didion book coming next March

Honest water Over 90 per cent of passengers pay for the bottled water honesty box in Dublin Airport

Hen’s Teeth Prints x 3fe The excellent Dublin cafe hosts a pop-up print shop and gallery on Sunday 27th

Maeve in America The comedian Maeve Higgins’s new podcast

Ghosts of Other Stories British Council exhibition at the Model, Sligo, finishing this weekend

Oversized coats Swim in cosiness

WHAT’S NOT

Flight disruption Pilot strikes on the horizon

Facebook as a news source Fake news, inane rants, the never-ending scroll

Christmas budgeting The stress of preparing for the most expensive time of the year

Alt-right lad culture The smug emboldenment of this painful horde is depressing

Over-barbering Millimetre perfect lines and weekly fades. Isn’t it time for men’s hair to be a bit messier?

Winter hands Pile on the hand cream

Set menus The scourge of the party season

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.