So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Big coats will keep you toasty, but cost of Christmas puts a chill down the spine
Christmas lighting ceremony on Grafton Street, Dublin. Visit DublinatChristmas.ie for the full programme of events across the capital. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins
WHAT’S HOT
Christmas lights Twinkle twinkle
South and West A new Joan Didion book coming next March
Honest water Over 90 per cent of passengers pay for the bottled water honesty box in Dublin Airport
Hen’s Teeth Prints x 3fe The excellent Dublin cafe hosts a pop-up print shop and gallery on Sunday 27th
Maeve in America The comedian Maeve Higgins’s new podcast
Ghosts of Other Stories British Council exhibition at the Model, Sligo, finishing this weekend
Oversized coats Swim in cosiness
WHAT’S NOT
Flight disruption Pilot strikes on the horizon
Facebook as a news source Fake news, inane rants, the never-ending scroll
Christmas budgeting The stress of preparing for the most expensive time of the year
Alt-right lad culture The smug emboldenment of this painful horde is depressing
Over-barbering Millimetre perfect lines and weekly fades. Isn’t it time for men’s hair to be a bit messier?
Winter hands Pile on the hand cream
Set menus The scourge of the party season