So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

The Francis Street Collective Featuring Two Pups Coffee, at the Cork Street end of Francis Street

Waking The Feminists Wrapping up its public campaign after a year of massive impact and progress

Fadó Fadó A new monthly storytelling night at the Galway2020 Hub

Ireland’s Edge Other Voices’ clever Dingle conference

Early Christmas prep We know you say you’ll get on it every year. Start now

Wool overload Blankets, capes, shawls, gilets, scarves. ’Tis wrapping season

Explore Your Archive week Starts November 19th. From film to local history, archives and libraries all over the country invite you in. See learnaboutarchives.ie.

WHAT’S NOT

John Michael McDonagh His latest film grossed around the same amount it cost to replace its lead actor at the last minute

The Late Late Show Booking Katie Hopkins as a guest has turned a lot of people off

Winter hair So dry, so wind-tangled

Oscar film delays The long wait in Ireland to see the movies everyone’s talking about

American Apparel Provisional liquidator has been appointed to the Dublin store

Vertiginous party season heels Don’t be ridiculous, go for sparkly flats

The unrelenting feeling of Trump-related global doom and dread Yeah, that