So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Archives are hot, yes really, but cold winds are blowing through American Apparel
Explore Your Archive Week: Members of Horgan’s Picture Theatre Orchestra, Youghal, Co Cork, circa 1920. Image courtesy of the IFI Irish Film Archive
WHAT’S HOT
The Francis Street Collective Featuring Two Pups Coffee, at the Cork Street end of Francis Street
Waking The Feminists Wrapping up its public campaign after a year of massive impact and progress
Fadó Fadó A new monthly storytelling night at the Galway2020 Hub
Ireland’s Edge Other Voices’ clever Dingle conference
Early Christmas prep We know you say you’ll get on it every year. Start now
Wool overload Blankets, capes, shawls, gilets, scarves. ’Tis wrapping season
Explore Your Archive week Starts November 19th. From film to local history, archives and libraries all over the country invite you in. See learnaboutarchives.ie.
WHAT’S NOT
John Michael McDonagh His latest film grossed around the same amount it cost to replace its lead actor at the last minute
The Late Late Show Booking Katie Hopkins as a guest has turned a lot of people off
Winter hair So dry, so wind-tangled
Oscar film delays The long wait in Ireland to see the movies everyone’s talking about
American Apparel Provisional liquidator has been appointed to the Dublin store
Vertiginous party season heels Don’t be ridiculous, go for sparkly flats
The unrelenting feeling of Trump-related global doom and dread Yeah, that