So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Archives are hot, yes really, but cold winds are blowing through American Apparel

Una Mullally

Explore Your Archive Week: Members of Horgan’s Picture Theatre Orchestra, Youghal, Co Cork, circa 1920. Image courtesy of the IFI Irish Film Archive

Explore Your Archive Week: Members of Horgan’s Picture Theatre Orchestra, Youghal, Co Cork, circa 1920. Image courtesy of the IFI Irish Film Archive

 

WHAT’S HOT

The Francis Street Collective Featuring Two Pups Coffee, at the Cork Street end of Francis Street

Waking The Feminists Wrapping up its public campaign after a year of massive impact and progress

Fadó Fadó A new monthly storytelling night at the Galway2020 Hub

Ireland’s Edge Other Voices’ clever Dingle conference

Early Christmas prep We know you say you’ll get on it every year. Start now

Wool overload Blankets, capes, shawls, gilets, scarves. ’Tis wrapping season

Explore Your Archive week Starts November 19th. From film to local history, archives and libraries all over the country invite you in. See learnaboutarchives.ie.

WHAT’S NOT

John Michael McDonagh His latest film grossed around the same amount it cost to replace its lead actor at the last minute

The Late Late Show Booking Katie Hopkins as a guest has turned a lot of people off

Winter hair So dry, so wind-tangled

Oscar film delays The long wait in Ireland to see the movies everyone’s talking about

American Apparel Provisional liquidator has been appointed to the Dublin store

Vertiginous party season heels Don’t be ridiculous, go for sparkly flats

The unrelenting feeling of Trump-related global doom and dread Yeah, that

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.