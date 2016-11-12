So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Wonder Women looks like corker, but Radiohead’s gig doesn’t fill us with excitement
Emoji. We predict this is too too much.
WHAT’S HOT?
Hang Dai Turns out Camden Street can fit another restaurant
Wonder Woman The new trailer looks great
Clothes audit A satisfying winter clean on your wardrobe
French Film Festival At the IFI from November 16th
Our Table The pop-up cafe at the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar
Kilkenomics This weekend in Kilkenny
New Year’s Eve house parties Sort it now so you’re not left plan-less after Christmas
WHAT’S NOT?
Winter sniffles Pass the Lemsip
Dublin Bikes funding Sort it out already!
Brexit-cheering British tabloids Depressing jingoism
Wetherspoons Taking over old buildings for chain pubs. No thanks
Radiohead ennui Hands up who didn’t get tickets to the 3Arena gig?
Emoji Prediction The latest update guesses which words you’d like replaced. Too much
Deciding not to go dry in November Your liver and your wallet does not thank you