So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Velvet Dr Martens and oysters are on the up, while Vine and Take That head the other way
Nails by Naomi Yasuda: just the “nailspiration” you need
WHAT’S HOT
Velvet Dr Martens: Totally impractical, of course, but beautiful in black
The Young Offenders: The Irish film secures international distribution and is set to be adapted as a TV series
Naomi Yasuda nailspiration: Next level manicure inspo
Oysters as a brunch staple: Ditch the carbs and the grease
Cobbler in Pearse Street railway station: A hidden gem that won’t rip you off
Election night parties: Find a gang of Americans to “election binge” with next week
Personalised headed stationery: Keep it old-school and classy
22, A Million: Bon Iver’s latest album is a beaut
WHAT’S NOT
The Take That threesome: Take That play Ireland next year, minus Jason and Robbie
Speakeasies: There’s an overload of this gimmick in cities these days
Vine: Twitter is discontinuing the video loops of joy
Black Mirror nightmares: The growing anxiety in the aftermath of watching the latest episode
The internet of things: Not so cool now that your kettle or baby monitor is a target for hackers
Pricy haircuts: We’ll just let it grow for a bit longer, thanks
Polo neck jealousy: When you don’t have the chin to carry them off