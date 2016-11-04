So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Velvet Dr Martens: Totally impractical, of course, but beautiful in black

The Young Offenders: The Irish film secures international distribution and is set to be adapted as a TV series

Naomi Yasuda nailspiration: Next level manicure inspo

Oysters as a brunch staple: Ditch the carbs and the grease

Cobbler in Pearse Street railway station: A hidden gem that won’t rip you off

Election night parties: Find a gang of Americans to “election binge” with next week

Personalised headed stationery: Keep it old-school and classy

22, A Million: Bon Iver’s latest album is a beaut

WHAT’S NOT

The Take That threesome: Take That play Ireland next year, minus Jason and Robbie

Speakeasies: There’s an overload of this gimmick in cities these days

Vine: Twitter is discontinuing the video loops of joy

Black Mirror nightmares: The growing anxiety in the aftermath of watching the latest episode

The internet of things: Not so cool now that your kettle or baby monitor is a target for hackers

Pricy haircuts: We’ll just let it grow for a bit longer, thanks

Polo neck jealousy: When you don’t have the chin to carry them off