So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT?

Aisling Bea: The Irish comedian has been named as a new team captain on British TV comedy show 8 Out Of 10 Cats

Drop Dead Twice: New BYO cocktail bar on Francis Street, Dublin 8. You bring the booze, they mix it

Chelsea boots: Autumn and winter’s friend

‘Fleabag’: The BBC3-Amazon comedy by Phoebe Waller-Bridge gaining word of mouth buzz

Sleep training: Not for babies, for adults. Waking at intervals during the first hour of sleep apparently improves it in the longterm

Bram Stoker Festival: Four days of gothic, spooky, fun and smart arts events in Dublin from October 28th; bramstokerfestival.com

‘Historopedia’: Fatti and John Burke’s new illustrated history of Ireland following the brilliant Irelandopedia

WHAT’S NOT?

Sterling: You’d almost start to feel sorry for the pound at this stage

Moschino: A prescription drug themed ‘Capsule’ collection may have sounded fun, but not when department stores start to pull it

Ropey Halloween costumes: We’ve seen a bound and gagged Kim Kardashian one. Just no

Christmas chatter: Only proper way to respond is fingers in the ears and “la la la”

Battery tech: The one thing billion dollar companies can’t seem to get right

“Farm to table”: As meaningless as “artisan” or “gourmet”

Google Home v Amazon Echo: Either way, you’re still talking to a machine in your gaff