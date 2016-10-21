So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Aisling Bea and Bram Stoker are rising fast, while Sterling is going the opposite direction

Una Mullally

The Irish comedian has been named as a new team captain on British TV comedy show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’

The Irish comedian has been named as a new team captain on British TV comedy show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’

 

WHAT’S HOT?

Aisling Bea: The Irish comedian has been named as a new team captain on British TV comedy show 8 Out Of 10 Cats

Drop Dead Twice: New BYO cocktail bar on Francis Street, Dublin 8. You bring the booze, they mix it

Chelsea boots: Autumn and winter’s friend

‘Fleabag’: The BBC3-Amazon comedy by Phoebe Waller-Bridge gaining word of mouth buzz

Sleep training: Not for babies, for adults. Waking at intervals during the first hour of sleep apparently improves it in the longterm

Bram Stoker Festival: Four days of gothic, spooky, fun and smart arts events in Dublin from October 28th; bramstokerfestival.com

‘Historopedia’: Fatti and John Burke’s new illustrated history of Ireland following the brilliant Irelandopedia

WHAT’S NOT?

Sterling: You’d almost start to feel sorry for the pound at this stage

Moschino: A prescription drug themed ‘Capsule’ collection may have sounded fun, but not when department stores start to pull it

Ropey Halloween costumes: We’ve seen a bound and gagged Kim Kardashian one. Just no

Christmas chatter: Only proper way to respond is fingers in the ears and “la la la”

Battery tech: The one thing billion dollar companies can’t seem to get right

“Farm to table”: As meaningless as “artisan” or “gourmet”

Google Home v Amazon Echo: Either way, you’re still talking to a machine in your gaff

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.