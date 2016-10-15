So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Coldplay are very popular right now – Twitter spam on the other hand...
Coldplay sold out their Croke Park gig for next July in about 40 minutes. Photograph: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage
WHAT’S HOT?
Pupp The cafe for dogs (and their owners) on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin
The Bowery Nautical-themed boozer in Rathmines
Other Voices The Dingle festival has expanded to Austin, Texas
Coldplay Selling out Croke Park well ahead of next July
Morning stags/hens Start early, finish early, no regrets
Insecure Issa Rae’s new HBO show
Donegal tweed Can’t be beaten
WHAT’S NOT?
Tone police The tedious digs at activists and campaigners
Twitter spam Not as fun as email spam princes
Sidebar of Shame Banning yourself from Daily Mail celeb goss makes you feel better
Manels Scarlet for events/programmes still doing all-male panels
In-flight wifi Remember when planes allowed you to disconnect?
Social over-networking Wouldn’t it be nice to just have one catch-all outlet?