So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT?

Pupp The cafe for dogs (and their owners) on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin

The Bowery Nautical-themed boozer in Rathmines

Other Voices The Dingle festival has expanded to Austin, Texas

Coldplay Selling out Croke Park well ahead of next July

Morning stags/hens Start early, finish early, no regrets

Insecure Issa Rae’s new HBO show

Donegal tweed Can’t be beaten

WHAT’S NOT?

Tone police The tedious digs at activists and campaigners

Twitter spam Not as fun as email spam princes

Sidebar of Shame Banning yourself from Daily Mail celeb goss makes you feel better

Manels Scarlet for events/programmes still doing all-male panels

In-flight wifi Remember when planes allowed you to disconnect?

Social over-networking Wouldn’t it be nice to just have one catch-all outlet?