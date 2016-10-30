So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Dingle is going to America, but 'Bake Off' is leaving its spiritual home

Una Mullally

‘The Great British Bake Off’ will be getting some new ingredients, with Mary Berry, above with Paul Hollywood, set to leave along with hosts Mel & Sue

WHAT’S HOT?

Captain’s at Narosa Hidden gem of a cafe in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

Generation Rent A Banter event about renting at Wigwam in Dublin on October 26th

The Outing Lisdoonvarna’s LGBT matchmaking festival kicks off next weekend

Other Voices The Dingle festival is heading to Austin, Texas in November

Piply The ultimate healthy takeaway at piply.ie

Jumper weather Time to break out the wool

‘Swiss Army Man’ We’re strangely excited to see Daniel Radcliffe playing a corpse in this movie
 

WHAT’S NOT?

The dismantling of ‘Bake Off’ One of the biggest TV losses in a long time

Celebrity breakups And the subsequent speculative and invasive reporting – why can’t we all just get along?

Roaming Charges scrapped in EU by June 2017? We’ll see ... it’s already taken a decade to get this far

Supersize It bags Look cool, but we can’t find a thing in them

Costume pressure In a world of social media performing, your Halloween mask might look a bit crap

Clamping ninjas How do they know when you’re just one minute over?

Ticket scramble Desperately trying to get to the All-Ireland football final – not once, but twice

