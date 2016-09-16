So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Hurray for hot chocolate, boo to those lost Ear Pods
Proper hot chocolate – cafes are cottoning on to lowering the sickly sweet sugar content
WHAT’S HOT?
Theatre bingeing We are mid-Fringe with the Dublin Theatre Festival on the horizon
The Phil Trinity College’s Philosophical Society has announced another fantastic calendar of speakers
Fitbit New European headquarters opens in Dublin in time for the launch of the first swim-proof fitness wrist band
Proper hot chocolate Cafes are cottoning on to lowering the sickly sweet sugar content
Statement raincoats It’s lashing. We like Stutterheim, Hunter vinyl macs and Acne’s Blanka Varnish
‘Motherland’ Another cracker from Sharon Horgan, this time with Graham and Helen Linehan, and Holly Walsh
Oasis The rock doc Supersonic is out October 2nd
Red carpets The Emmys take place on Sunday
WHAT’S NOT
Apple’s new cordless EarPods Who has the time/patience to charge headphones? (And don’t even get us started on how easy it will be to lose them)
Avocado burger buns A literally impossible to grasp food trend
Desigual Fashion’s most confusingly successful brand put incorporated Snapchat filters in hair and makeup on catwalk models recently
Irish Uber Quick, cheap and convenient in other places, slow and sparse here
Summer cleaning The big tidying jobs you were meant to do … and now it’s autumn
Giant sweet treats Bring back the small scone, cookie, doughnut and cupcake