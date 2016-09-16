So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Hurray for hot chocolate, boo to those lost Ear Pods

Una Mullally

Proper hot chocolate – cafes are cottoning on to lowering the sickly sweet sugar content

Proper hot chocolate – cafes are cottoning on to lowering the sickly sweet sugar content

 

WHAT’S HOT?

Theatre bingeing We are mid-Fringe with the Dublin Theatre Festival on the horizon

The Phil Trinity College’s Philosophical Society has announced another fantastic calendar of speakers

Fitbit New European headquarters opens in Dublin in time for the launch of the first swim-proof fitness wrist band

Proper hot chocolate Cafes are cottoning on to lowering the sickly sweet sugar content

Statement raincoats It’s lashing. We like Stutterheim, Hunter vinyl macs and Acne’s Blanka Varnish

‘Motherland’ Another cracker from Sharon Horgan, this time with Graham and Helen Linehan, and Holly Walsh

Oasis The rock doc Supersonic is out October 2nd

Red carpets The Emmys take place on Sunday

WHAT’S NOT

Apple’s new cordless EarPods Who has the time/patience to charge headphones? (And don’t even get us started on how easy it will be to lose them)

Avocado burger buns A literally impossible to grasp food trend

Desigual Fashion’s most confusingly successful brand put incorporated Snapchat filters in hair and makeup on catwalk models recently

Irish Uber Quick, cheap and convenient in other places, slow and sparse here

Summer cleaning The big tidying jobs you were meant to do … and now it’s autumn

Giant sweet treats Bring back the small scone, cookie, doughnut and cupcake

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.