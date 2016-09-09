So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Good week for digital breaks, bad week for digital breakdowns

Una Mullally

A visitor tests the Samsung S7’s waterproof capabilities at an electronics trade fair. Photograph: Getty Images

WHAT’S HOT?

Tights The official clothing item of autumn.

Fishbone New seafood spot in Clontarf.

Theatre in the Coombe The maternity hospital has its own artistic residency with Outlandish Theatre. Next up: the play Megalomaniac.

Culture Night So many things on next Friday, get organising so you don’t miss out.

The Lesser Bohemians Eimear McBride’s new book.

Digital breaks Taking time off social media seriously benefits your state of mind.

Bake Off So happy the midweek treat is back.

Stranger than fiction With the likes of Strange Occurrences in a Small Irish Village, Weiner and Tickled out at the moment, true stories are overshadowing the scripted ones.


WHAT’S NOT?

Samsung Big PR and safety fail with a global recall of Galaxy Note7 phones following safety issues.

Mason jars Can we finally put them away? Please?

Great kitchen expectations Who has time to pickle their own whatever or make their own Kombucha?

The €14 standard cocktail Unless it’s EXCELLENT (which it probably isn’t), cocktails just don’t need to be this expensive.

Stand-up hecklers Chances are slim you will ever be funnier than the person on stage.

