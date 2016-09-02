So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT?



@myleftbust Twitter account following the journey of a young Irish mother recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Thundercut Alley Fun new dive bar behind a fridge magnet-adorned door in Smithfield’s Gutterball sandwich shop.

September light Forget the chat about the nights drawing in and enjoy these autumn evenings.

Aran inspiration Natalie B Coleman’s SS17 collection is inspired by the islands.

Philip Larkin The poet’s words feature on new Supreme T-shirts, solidifying his timeless coolness.

‘Striking Out’ Excited about this Good Wife-sounding RTÉ legal drama staring Amy Huberman.

Storytelling The Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival is on this weekend.





WHAT’S NOT?



Microbeads Ditch the exfoliator and fancy toothpaste, microbeads are affecting marine life.

Exclusive streams Resenting having to join Apple Music to listen to Frank Ocean.

Rising coffee prices The coffee cost creep makes us feel ripped off.

WhatsApp Will now pass users’ numbers on to its parent company, Facebook, for targeted advertising purposes.

Festival showers Pray for the folks at Electric Picnic right now.

Student digs You have to feel for students looking for accommodation during a renting crisis.

Toll confusion eFlow tags are set not to work on the M1, N25 and M7/M8 unless a contract dispute is sorted.