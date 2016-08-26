So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

Good flight prices? Time to travelBad sterling? Time to travel

Una Mullally

A weekend in London is probably just what you need right now

A weekend in London is probably just what you need right now

 

WHAT’S HOT?

Skyr We’re spotting the Icelandic wonder-yogurt in more Irish shops. Delish

Pantisocracy Panti’s new RTÉ Radio 1 show on Tuesday nights at 10pm

WOW transatlantic Great deals to the US and Canada from Dublin with a brief stop in Reykjavik

Tweed blazers Taking inspiration from the 1970s, and nerdy college professors

Tiger Dublin Fringe Get booking. We like the look of RIOT, Age of Transition, and Collapsing Horse’s The Aeneid

Stephen Byrne The Seattle-based Irish comic artist and animator taking fan art to epic levels

Rihanna’s fluffy slippers Otherwise known as the Fenty x Puma fur slide

Fish fingers As perfected by Kai in Galway and Cervi in Dublin

WHAT’S NOT?

Watering the plants Trying to find a silver lining to all this rain

Gawker The end of an online era as the online news website announces it is to close

Avocados Demand is having a serious environmental impact in Mexico

Sterling Bad for Britain, good for weekends in London

Winter-fear When the prospect of dark mornings pops into your head

Moody action heroes The new Bourne film adds little to the franchise, Tom Cruise keeps banging the Jack Reacher drum, and Vin Diesel and the Rock bickered on set of the latest Fast & Furious

Puffa jackets Everywhere. We’re not quite ready to succumb to the marshmallow vibes

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.