So what’s hot and what’s not this week?
Good flight prices? Time to travelBad sterling? Time to travel
A weekend in London is probably just what you need right now
WHAT’S HOT?
Skyr We’re spotting the Icelandic wonder-yogurt in more Irish shops. Delish
Pantisocracy Panti’s new RTÉ Radio 1 show on Tuesday nights at 10pm
WOW transatlantic Great deals to the US and Canada from Dublin with a brief stop in Reykjavik
Tweed blazers Taking inspiration from the 1970s, and nerdy college professors
Tiger Dublin Fringe Get booking. We like the look of RIOT, Age of Transition, and Collapsing Horse’s The Aeneid
Stephen Byrne The Seattle-based Irish comic artist and animator taking fan art to epic levels
Rihanna’s fluffy slippers Otherwise known as the Fenty x Puma fur slide
Fish fingers As perfected by Kai in Galway and Cervi in Dublin
WHAT’S NOT?
Watering the plants Trying to find a silver lining to all this rain
Gawker The end of an online era as the online news website announces it is to close
Avocados Demand is having a serious environmental impact in Mexico
Sterling Bad for Britain, good for weekends in London
Winter-fear When the prospect of dark mornings pops into your head
Moody action heroes The new Bourne film adds little to the franchise, Tom Cruise keeps banging the Jack Reacher drum, and Vin Diesel and the Rock bickered on set of the latest Fast & Furious
Puffa jackets Everywhere. We’re not quite ready to succumb to the marshmallow vibes