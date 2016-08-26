So what’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT?

Skyr We’re spotting the Icelandic wonder-yogurt in more Irish shops. Delish

Pantisocracy Panti’s new RTÉ Radio 1 show on Tuesday nights at 10pm

WOW transatlantic Great deals to the US and Canada from Dublin with a brief stop in Reykjavik

Tweed blazers Taking inspiration from the 1970s, and nerdy college professors

Tiger Dublin Fringe Get booking. We like the look of RIOT, Age of Transition, and Collapsing Horse’s The Aeneid

Stephen Byrne The Seattle-based Irish comic artist and animator taking fan art to epic levels

Rihanna’s fluffy slippers Otherwise known as the Fenty x Puma fur slide

Fish fingers As perfected by Kai in Galway and Cervi in Dublin

WHAT’S NOT?

Watering the plants Trying to find a silver lining to all this rain

Gawker The end of an online era as the online news website announces it is to close

Avocados Demand is having a serious environmental impact in Mexico

Sterling Bad for Britain, good for weekends in London

Winter-fear When the prospect of dark mornings pops into your head

Moody action heroes The new Bourne film adds little to the franchise, Tom Cruise keeps banging the Jack Reacher drum, and Vin Diesel and the Rock bickered on set of the latest Fast & Furious

Puffa jackets Everywhere. We’re not quite ready to succumb to the marshmallow vibes