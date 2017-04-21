Pretty in pink: a Penneys suit, Portuguese pies and posh parties
The Pink Suit: Penneys has one of this season’s best outfits
WHAT’S HOT
The Pink Suit
Penneys has one of this season’s best outfits
U2
Kendrick Lamar’s new tune with the lads is excellent
Colin Farrell
It’s looking like his summer, with films Inner City, Dumbo, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Beguiled on the way
Pastel de nata
Moreish Portuguese custard tarts
Eurovision scraps
Russia has pulled out of the singing competition
Bullitt Hotel
A cool place to stay in Belfast
Manor parties
Festivals such as Another Love Story bringing big houses to life around the country
WHAT’S NOT
Temporary tattoos
Don’t be tempted, no matter what Coachella punters think
Instafood
Prettiness and gimmicks supersede taste
Sleeveless sweaters
Hard to pull off without looking like a confused cricketer
‘Running low on storage’ alerts
Leave me alone, iPhone, I know
Post office closures
Chipping away at rural communities
New Luas line design
Gaudy and confusing: let’s hope it’s not the final look