Pretty in pink: a Penneys suit, Portuguese pies and posh parties

What’s hot and what’s not

WHAT’S HOT

The Pink Suit

Penneys has one of this season’s best outfits

U2

Kendrick Lamar’s new tune with the lads is excellent

Colin Farrell

It’s looking like his summer, with films Inner City, Dumbo, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Beguiled on the way

Pastel de nata

Moreish Portuguese custard tarts

Eurovision scraps

Russia has pulled out of the singing competition

Bullitt Hotel

A cool place to stay in Belfast

Manor parties

Festivals such as Another Love Story bringing big houses to life around the country

WHAT’S NOT

Temporary tattoos

Don’t be tempted, no matter what Coachella punters think

Instafood

Prettiness and gimmicks supersede taste

Sleeveless sweaters

Hard to pull off without looking like a confused cricketer

‘Running low on storage’ alerts

Leave me alone, iPhone, I know

Post office closures

Chipping away at rural communities

New Luas line design

Gaudy and confusing: let’s hope it’s not the final look

