‘You say identity politics. I say intersectionality. Can’t we get along?’
‘Some men feel patronised not by what I’m saying, but because I’m a woman saying it’
Gender identities: “As a woman on the left, I often experience aggression when I disagree with a man.” Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
To address inequality, we need to talk about class, race, gender, sexuality, ability and other intersections of privilege and disadvantage. Some people call this “identity politics”; I call it “intersectionality”.