What’s hot, what’s not

Blast from the past with return of woolly mammoth and new Philip Pullman trilogy

A team at Harvard is close to creating a mammoth-elephant hybrid. Photograph: Getty Images

A team at Harvard is close to creating a mammoth-elephant hybrid. Photograph: Getty Images

 

WHAT’S HOT

John Farrell’s new D7 venture

The exciting Dublin restaurateur is opening a joint in Stoneybatter Woolly mammoth

A team at Harvard is close to creating a mammoth-elephant hybrid

Nike Special Field Air Force 1

One of the coolest runners on the market right now

Philip Pullman

The first volume of a new trilogy called The Book of Dust will be published in October

Love Actually 2

A short sequel coming to BBC1 on March 24th

Chef’s Table

Series 3 is on Netflix now

Espresso peanut butter

As spotted on Roz Purcell’s Instagram

WHAT’S NOT

Cat wine

Wine for pets getting is attention in the US. Stop this immediately

Election fatigue

Feels like we only had one the other day

Brexit and cheddar

Irish cheese manufacturers are worried about the impact on cheddar exports

Irish water

No, not that one. The European Commission is prosecuting Ireland for failing to provide waste water treatment facilities

DJ air miles

Tiesto is the most travelled musician in the world

Rent horror stories

It just keeps getting worse

€3 tea bags

When a cuppa in a cafe feels like a rip off

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.