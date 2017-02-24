What’s hot, what’s not
Blast from the past with return of woolly mammoth and new Philip Pullman trilogy
A team at Harvard is close to creating a mammoth-elephant hybrid. Photograph: Getty Images
WHAT’S HOT
John Farrell’s new D7 venture
The exciting Dublin restaurateur is opening a joint in Stoneybatter Woolly mammoth
A team at Harvard is close to creating a mammoth-elephant hybrid
Nike Special Field Air Force 1
One of the coolest runners on the market right now
Philip Pullman
The first volume of a new trilogy called The Book of Dust will be published in October
Love Actually 2
A short sequel coming to BBC1 on March 24th
Chef’s Table
Series 3 is on Netflix now
Espresso peanut butter
As spotted on Roz Purcell’s Instagram
WHAT’S NOT
Cat wine
Wine for pets getting is attention in the US. Stop this immediately
Election fatigue
Feels like we only had one the other day
Brexit and cheddar
Irish cheese manufacturers are worried about the impact on cheddar exports
Irish water
No, not that one. The European Commission is prosecuting Ireland for failing to provide waste water treatment facilities
DJ air miles
Tiesto is the most travelled musician in the world
Rent horror stories
It just keeps getting worse
€3 tea bags
When a cuppa in a cafe feels like a rip off