What’s hot and what’s not this week
We’re loving Lorde’s new single, but well-done steak? No thanks
March hair: not a good look.
WHAT’S HOT
Sarah Greene
The Irish actor hits the Old Vic theatre in May for the play Woyzeck
‘Get Out’
A new American horror film about racism getting brilliant reviews
Skin contact white wine
Get some colour and depth into your glass (by leaving the skins in during fermentation) without turning red
‘G. L.O.W.’
Jenji Kohan’s new Netflix series about 1980s women’s wrestling
Graphic print scarves
The bolder the better
Turbo G&T
Gin and tonic + cold-brew coffee. Curious
Lorde
We are loving the Kiwi singer’s new track, Green Light
WHAT’S NOT
‘Galway Girl’
Ed Sheeran’s misfiring tune will no doubt be huge
March hair
The wind, the rain, the general frizz
Light-up phone cases
Step away from the selfie
Connected teddy bears
CloudPets “internet of things” teddybear faced a leak of private recorded conversations
Well-done steak
Trump’s favourite (with ketchup). No thanks
Vaquitas
Just 30 of the miniature porpoise remain in the Gulf of California
Jean hemlines
Gone the way of the fray