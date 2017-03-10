What’s hot and what’s not this week

We’re loving Lorde’s new single, but well-done steak? No thanks

WHAT’S HOT

Sarah Greene

The Irish actor hits the Old Vic theatre in May for the play Woyzeck

‘Get Out’

A new American horror film about racism getting brilliant reviews

Skin contact white wine

Get some colour and depth into your glass (by leaving the skins in during fermentation) without turning red

G. L.O.W.’

Jenji Kohan’s new Netflix series about 1980s women’s wrestling

Graphic print scarves

The bolder the better

Turbo G&T

Gin and tonic + cold-brew coffee. Curious

Lorde

We are loving the Kiwi singer’s new track, Green Light

WHAT’S NOT

‘Galway Girl

Ed Sheeran’s misfiring tune will no doubt be huge

March hair

The wind, the rain, the general frizz

Light-up phone cases

Step away from the selfie

Connected teddy bears

CloudPets “internet of things” teddybear faced a leak of private recorded conversations

Well-done steak

Trump’s favourite (with ketchup). No thanks

Vaquitas

Just 30 of the miniature porpoise remain in the Gulf of California

Jean hemlines

Gone the way of the fray

