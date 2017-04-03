What can we do with the kids? 30 family outings to bring you to life this Easter

1. Animal farms

Spring’s abundance of cute, newborn animals makes this a lovely time of year for children to visit one of the numerous farms that open their yards and fields to the public. Many are hosting Easter-themed events, including:

Glenroe Farm, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow, which is still going strong, 16 years after the demise of the RTÉ soap opera that gave it its name. Child and adult egg-races, along with puppet shows (noon and 2pm) and face-painting, will be extra attractions on April 15th-17th, 10am-5pm. Family* €25. glenroefarm.ie

Glendeer Pet Farm, Athlone, Co Westmeath, where there will be egg hunts (including separate ones for the under-fours), April 15th-17th, from 3pm, €8pp. glendeerpetfarm.ie

Woolly Wards Farm, Whitestown, Oldtown, Co Dublin, will have an Easter extravaganza on April 14th-16th, 2pm-5pm, where an egg hunt and “animal maternity ward” will be among the attractions. Family (two adults and three children) €55. woolywardsfarm.com

Leahy’s Open Farm, Dungourney, Midleton, Co Cork, will have the Easter bunny hard at work throughout the weekend of April 15th-17th, in addition to the usual wide variety of animals to view and other attractions such as a mini-diggers park, go-kart track and indoor play barn, €9pp. leahysopenfarm.ie

Kia Ora Mini Farm, Courteencurragh, Gorey, Co Wexford, invites children to feed the lambs and cuddle the puppies; there will be wacky races and plenty of chocolate too, in addition to the normal attractions, April 15th-17th, from 10am, €7.50pp. kiaoraminifarm.ie

2 Celtic bunny

Brigit’s Garden in Rosscahill, Co Galway, winner of Georgina Campbell’s “family friendly destination of the year” for 2017, will run Easter egg hunts for older and younger children, April 16th and 17th, 1pm-4.30pm. Family €26. The Easter egg treasure hunt will be available to families the rest of the week too. brigitsgarden.ie

3 Killruddery scrambles

Families can explore their creative side at craft workshops before scrambling for their chocolate treats at Killruddery House and Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow, on April 16th, 10am-3.40pm. Adult entrance €7.50, child workshop €15. Book online, killruddery.com

Meanwhile, the estate’s adventure tree park, Squirrel’s Scramble, will be open daily during the school holidays, 10am to 6pm. There are 40 different challenges on the woodland course, which includes ziplines. Family rate €14.50pp. squirrelscramble.ie

4 Demesne destination

The first 200 children to arrive at Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, Co Offaly, on April 16th, from 12 noon, can race to find the chocolate eggs hidden in the formal gardens. However, this demesne is a good family destination any day of the holidays, with its interactive science centre and treehouse adventure area. Family €25. birrcastle.com

5 A-mazing outing

Greenan Maze, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, offers a puzzling dimension to its egg hunts on April 16th-17th, 12 noon-5pm. Throughout the school holidays it has free treasure hunts every day, along with nature trails and a fairy tree walk for toddlers. Adults €8, children €7. greenanmaze.com

6 Food glorious food

Children’s events at the West Waterford Festival of Food, based in Dungarvan, range from biscuit baking and decorating to hands-on demonstrations of the science of food. But there will also be markets, street entertainment and food, lots of food. April 21st-23rd. westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com

7 MusicTown festival

Dublin’s music scene, past and present, is being celebrated with a programme of events in various venues from April 7th to 17th. Highlights for children include The Quiet Tree, a performance of traditional music incorporating storytelling and puppetry aimed at children aged three to six, on April 7th, 2.30pm, Richmond Barracks, St Michael’s Estate, Inchicore, Dublin 8. Family ticket (one parent and two children) €7, and Our Tunes, a participatory, free, contemporary music event, 19 Fishamble Street, for six- to 10-year-olds. musictown.ie

8 Inky fingers

Children can put on a hat and apron and start printing at the Free Family Fun Day in the National Print Museum, Beggars Bush, Haddington Road, Dublin 4, April 23rd, noon-4pm. There’s also free storytelling for three- to seven-year-olds on April 9th at 2.30pm and free guided public tours every Sunday at 3pm. nationalprintmuseum.ie

9 Chocs away

If your children can’t get enough of chocolate at this time of year, find out how it’s made at the Butlers Easter Chocolate Experience April 8th-15th and 17th,Clonshaugh Business Park, Oscar Traynor Rd, Dublin 17, family €47.50, butlerschocolates.com. There are workshops for children and adults every day of the holidays at the Chocolate Garden of Ireland in Rath, Tullow, Co Carlow, at 2pm (or 3pm on April 16th and 17th), €12.50pp. chocolategarden.ie

10 Discover the Déise

The “greening” of the 46km of railway line between Waterford city and Dungarvan has just been completed , 50 years after the last train rode those tracks. The off-road serenity of the Déise Greenway can be enjoyed by all the family on bikes or on foot. deisegreenway.com

11 Seaside scenes

The UK’s leading professional theatre for young children, Unicorn Theatre, brings a production for those aged three-plus to The Ark in Dublin. Its title, Jeramee, Hartleby and Oooglemore, is a bit of a mouthful but this “stupidly lovely” show, in the words of the Guardian newspaper, offers a joyful, child’s-eye view of a trip to the seaside. April 12th-26th, €12/€9. ark.ie

12 Loads of Lego

The Danish construction toy has never been more popular. There are camps all over the country during the Easter holidays, where children are encouraged to have fun and stretch their minds with the iconic plastic bricks and other components. learnit.ie, thebrickxclub.com, bricks4kidz.ie, youngengineers.ie

13 River adventure

Older children, aged 12-18, can try their hand at rafting, kayaking, stand-up paddling and bush craft during a four-day adventure camp April 18th-21st, 10am-4pm, in Palmerstown, Dublin 20, €99. rafting.ie

14 Woodland wonders

One in three children in Ireland hasn’t climbed a tree and one in 10 has never visited a wooded area, according to a survey conducted for last year’s Tree Week. And there is a lot more than trees in Coillte’s countrywide network of recreation sites and forest parks, where facilities can range from playgrounds and cycle trails to interpretative panels and centres for learning more about what’s around you. Find one near you on coillteoutdoors.ie

15 Zip it

Zipit Forest Adventures runs aerial ziplines at Tibradden Wood in Dublin, Farran Park in Cork and Lough Key in Co Roscommon. Different circuits cater for different heights, ages and abilities, but a child must be at least aged seven and one metre in height to participate. Families can complete circuits together or scaredy-cat parents can supervise from the ground. Prices from €15 (seven- to eight-year-olds) to €30 for age 15-plus, for maximum of four hours. zipit.ie

16 Forest camps

The whole family can spend a day learning bushcraft at Castleruddery Organic Farm, Donard, Co Wicklow, April 17th, 10.30am-3.30pm, €40. There are also day camps there for children aged five to 14 on April 10th, 11th, 18th and 19th, €30. Similar day camps for children aged five to 10 years run at the Irish National Heritage Park, Co Wexford, on April 13th, 14th, 21st and 22nd, 10am-3pm, €35. earthforceeducation.com

17 Acting out

The Gaiety School of Acting has a range of drama, musical theatre and movie-making camps for starstruck children aged four to 18, April 10th-13th, in Temple Bar, Bray and Malahide. From €120 to €200. gaietyschool.com

18 The final frontier

How best to land a spacecraft on another planet will be taxing the minds of children aged eight to 12 taking part in the Eggstronauts and Eggsplorers workshop, which runs 11am-12.30pm on April 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th at the Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, €10. But this astronomy centre is worth a visit at any time, with a planetarium, all-ages exhibition about the universe, interactive game Comet Chaser and castle tours among the attractions. Family €18. bco.ie In the North, the Armagh planetarium will have a full programme of shows for families with toddlers and upwards in its digital theatre, starting on the hour from 11am to 4pm, on April 8th-22nd (excluding 9th and 14th-16th). Family (two adults and three children) £20 (€23), booking essential. armaghplanet.com

19 Treasure hunt

The expansive Belvedere House gardens and park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, will host family treasure hunts between 12 noon and 2pm on April 15th, 16th and 17th, €5/€8. belvedere-house.ie

20 Easter trails

Finding the clues hidden in 14 Easter bunnies spread over the Discovery Park’s woodland in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, will add an edge to a family walk and earn a treat, April 8th to 22nd. Family €10. There are loads of other attractions in the park too, including an elf and fairy village, adventure play area, tree-top walk (€12.50 pp) and coal-mining museum (family €20). discoverypark.ie

21 Ancient Egyptian Animal Adventure

This trail helps families explore two museums in one day on April 12th or 19th – starting with the animals of Africa in the Museum of Natural History on Merrion Street, Dublin (11am-1pm) and finishing off with the animal gods in the Museum of Archaeology on Kildare Street (11.30am-1.30pm). Free and no booking required. museum.ie

22 Peatland play

From the biodiversity boardwalk to heritage exhibits and indoor/outdoor play areas to train trips, there is plenty to fill both a fun and educational day out at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, Rathangan, Co Kildare. Open daily from April 8th. Easter-themed events run April 15th-21st, with a special peatland heritage railway weekend, April 15th-17th. Family €30; €5/€2.50 for heritage railway trip. lullymoreheritagepark.com

23 Zoo fairies

A fairy door trail will be added to the animal attractions at Dublin Zoo on April 15th-17th, 11am-4pm, along with live fairy shows and face-painting. There will be a letter to collect at each of the 16 stops to make up a secret code and each child will receive a keepsake for completing the trail. Family €49. dublinzoo.ie

24 Cathedral workshops

The awe-inspiring environs of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, is the setting for a series of family workshops on basket-weaving, tile-making, music and origami, on April 10th,11th, 18th and 20th respectively, for varying ages. Free but prebooking essential. stpatrickscathedral.ie

25 Family race day

Fairyhouse in Co Meath rounds off its three-day Easter horse-racing festival with a family fun day on April 18th, when children go free and extra entertainment is laid on for them, including bouncy castles, face-painting and balloon modelling. Adults €20. fairyhouse.ie

26 Hooked

There will be free, family events with Captain Hook at Co Wexford’s Hook Lighthouse on April 16th and 17th, from 1pm. There will also be children’s arts and crafts sessions throughout the holidays. Open daily. hookheritage.ie

27 Gallery Sundays

Every Sunday is “family day” at the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin, when a guest artist works with children at a drop-in session, 11.30am-1.30pm. There is also a family tour at 12.30pm. If visiting at another time, make sure to pick up a family pack from the Millennium Wing information desk. All free. nationalgallery.ie

28 Down the mines

The underground tour is sure to make a visit to the Arigna Mining Experience, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, a memorable day out for any child. However, the Energy Centre not only gives an insight into the past but also looks at renewable energy for our children’s future. Open daily. Family €28. arignaminingexperience.ie

29 Watch the birdies

Learn about real eggs, nests and chicks on a walkabout with Jamie Durrant of BirdWatch Ireland at the Museum of Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo, on April 22nd, 12noon-1.30pm. For families with children aged seven-plus; free but booking required. Meanwhile, as home to the National Folklife Collection, there is an abundance of exhibits here to fascinate children about how people used to live years ago, as well as a temporary exhibition, The Hoard and the Sword, on Mayo’s Viking past. Open daily except for April 14th and all Mondays. museum.ie

30 Dancing diggers

For the Bob the Builder in your life – the world-touring JCB Dancing Diggers will perform at Molloy’s Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly, as part of the Construction and Quarry Machinery Show, April 21st-22nd, 9am-6pm. Adults €20, children free. machinerymovers.ie

*Family prices are for two adults and two children, unless otherwise indicated.

While every effort is made to ensure the information is accurate at the time of compilation, please check details before making a journey.

