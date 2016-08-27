Our wedding story: ‘Thinking about walking in together still gives me goosebumps’

Sarah Geraghty

 

Robert Jackman, area manager for H&M, and Ciaran Graham, store manager for H&M, met through work six years ago and were engaged last year in Iceland under the Northern Lights. On July 16th, they were married in a humanist ceremony in Dublin City Hall. “It was magical,” says Robert. “Walking in together with cheers from our family and friends still gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”

Best men were Robert and Ciaran’s brothers, Paul and Gavin, along with Robert’s other brother Michael who was a groomsman with friend Patrick, and Gill, a groomswoman. Ciaran’s parents are Marice and Pearse Graham and Robert’s are Mary and William Jackman.

It was those friends and family, among others, who organised the couple’s joint stag party in Berlin and, “made it the best weekend ever”.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds walked with the wedding party from City Hall to their reception at the Shelbourne Hotel where they were joined by 140 guests. “Onlookers were cheering us on and wishing us luck for the future – Dublin was amazing that day.”

During the ceremony, nine-year-old Olivia, a daughter of Robert’s cousin, made a speech at the request of the couple. “During the marriage referendum we explained to her what it was all about. When she went to bed that night, she wrote a letter to the government as she didn’t understand why Ciaran and I weren’t able to get married in the first place. That’s why we asked her to speak: she had everyone in tears on the day.”

Photographs: Elaine Barker, elainebarkerphotography.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.