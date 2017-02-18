Our Wedding Story: My aunt made a giant pop-up of us at the reception

Amy Walsh and Richard Whelan married outdoors in Lisnavagh House in Co Carlow

Sarah Geraghty

Amy Walsh and Richard Whelan: “Eurovision winner Paul Harrington played on the second day of the wedding – an amazing surprise organised by my mam,” says Amy.

After meeting at a party in UCD in 2006, Amy Walsh, from Clontarf, and Richard Whelan, from Killiney, got together straight away and got engaged eight years later.

They chose Lisnavagh House in Co Carlow for their wedding – the first one in both families for parents Tony and Imelda and Peter and Jeannette – and during a May bank holiday weekend of celebrations they were married outdoors, on Lisnavagh House’s yew forest walkway, by celebrant Brian Whiteside.

The ceremony was filled with music – including Moon River – performed by musicians and friends; Amy’s uncle Aidan closed proceedings with a reading of Brendan Kennelly’s poem, Begin.

Team effort

A huge team effort was made by family and friends, including a bridesmaid who made the bride’s cape, and artist friend Sheila Rennick who created the invitations.

“My aunt Kathleen took a photo of us coming out of the forest which she sent to a company in Dublin,” says Amy. “They made a giant pop-up stand, her friend then drove it to Lisnavagh House, and it was up already when we went in for dinner.

“And special kudos goes to my dad Tony – a key wedding planner – who organised a late-night ice cream van that needed a group effort to push it out after getting stuck in the grounds.”

For the newlyweds, who danced into their reception to Toto’s Africa, the weekend ended with a surprise appearance by one of Amy’s favourite singers.

“Eurovision winner Paul Harrington played on the second day of the wedding – an amazing surprise organised by my mam.”

