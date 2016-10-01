Our wedding story: Mother’s touch makes a special day

Ealron, a commercial director for Richmond Marketing, was longtime friends with Corinna’s brother but it wasn’t until a wedding in 2011 that the pair finally met.

Having gotten engaged in South Africa last year, they married in Ballybeg House on May 7th, 2016.

“The ceremony room there is stunning,” says Corinna, a primary school teacher from Wicklow.

“It reminded me of something from Harry Potter and once I saw it I knew nothing else would compare. Romy from A Beautiful Ceremony was our celebrant and she did an amazing job . . . some of our guests just presumed she was a family friend as she made the whole ceremony so personal to us.”

In the run-up to the day, Corinna credits her mother Elizabeth with being amazing. “She lived and breathed the wedding . . . she decorated the wedding car (her own Fiat 500), made bride and groom teddies, bought and painted a high nelly bike and filled the basket with our favourite sweets – that’s just a few of the things she did, I could go on and on.”

All of the couple’s siblings live abroad and their guests flew in from London, Norway, Miami, Chicago, Washington DC, Hong Kong, and Vancouver. Corinna’s nephew Ethan traveled from Papua New Guinea to fulfil his pageboy duties alongside flower girls, Maeve, Maura and Matilda – nieces of the groom.

During Ealron’s speech, he presented Corinna with notes and well wishes from her class in St Thomas’ SNS in Jobstown, Tallaght. The newlyweds’ first dance was to Ray Lamontagne’s You are the Best Thing and they are (hopefully) moving into their new house in Wicklow “any day now”.

Photograph: Phil Voon (giveusagoo.com)