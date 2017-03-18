Our Wedding Story: Married in a church full of memories

Couple were planning their wedding while their new house was under construction

Sarah Geraghty

 

Louise Keatley and Mark Finnegan

“As if planning a wedding wasn’t enough, our new house was under construction in 2016 too,” says Louise, a clinical nurse manager from Co Kildare who recently married Mark after 10 years together.

“There were days I was picking flowers and booklets for the wedding and tiles and paint colours for the house . . . Mark took charge of the house and I dealt with the wedding. It’s all about teamwork!”

Louise and Mark went to primary school together and parted ways for secondary school but their local GAA club, St Laurence’s – Mark plays football and she plays football and camogie – ensured they were never too far apart.

Three years ago, they travelled to Australia where they spent a year – and got engaged.

Local church

“We always knew we wanted to get married in our local church, S.s. Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, where we were both baptised, had our communions and confirmations.”

And on December 2nd, 2016, they did.

“Our parish priest Canon McEvoy was joined by my mam’s cousin Fr Stapleton – it meant a lot to have him co-celebrating as 30 years ago he married my mam and dad.”

“The ceremony was probably our favourite part of the day – we really took it all in and cherished every moment,” says Louise, whose dress was from Kilkenny’s Folkster Bridal.

“It’s just so special having all of your family and friends close to you and supporting you. I was completely overwhelmed as I walked up the aisle with my dad.”

The newlyweds were joined by a crowd of 250 for the at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny and honeymooned in Dubai.

Photograph: Moat Hill Photography (mhphoto.ie)

