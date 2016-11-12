Our Wedding Story: Love blossoms from a bus stop in New Zealand

Richard Morrison proposed to Yuko Yang on a beach and they got married a year later

Sarah Geraghty

 

Richard Morrison and Yuko Yang

Richard, from Belfast, was on a dental elective in Dunedin, New Zealand, in 2014 and exploring the North Island one weekend when he met Yuko – there researching universities for a master’s degree – at a bus stop.

The pair got chatting, ended up travelling around New Zealand together and while both returned to their home countries afterwards, they remained in touch.

Yuko moved to London to study and in 2015, the couple got engaged at White Rocks beach in Portrush.

The only prewedding nerves felt were waiting for Yuko’s “fiancée visa” to come through.

“We had to postpone the initial date in May,” says Richard. “When Yuko got back from China everything was back on track . . . it was all greatly helped by my mum and dad, Anne and Patrick, who organised the wedding in Belfast, while I was working in England and Yuko was in China.”

The wedding day, July 23rd, 2016, began with the ceremony at the Church of St John the Evangelist in the groom’s native Belfast, followed by a stop for photos at the beach, before the reception at the Culloden Hotel where Yuko changed into a traditional Chinese-style red dress.

The bride’s parents Tonggen and Yong-Feng travelled from China with their daughter’s two wedding dresses.

“I can’t wait to do it all over again with Richard when we visit China the next time,” says Yuko who lives in east Belfast with her new husband.

Photographer: David Coote Photography, www.davidcoote.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.