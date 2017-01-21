Our Wedding Story: Love and friendship grew after Limerick encounter

Couple’s love for the sea was reflected throughout their special day

Sarah Geraghty

 

Barry McElligott and Laura-Kate O’Neill

In March 2005, Barry, a financial business analyst from Co Limerick, and Laura-Kate were students at the University of Limerick when they met – through Barry’s cousin Chris – on a night out.

“We went on a few dates and our love and friendship grew as the years went on,” says Laura-Kate, a recruitment team leader.

“Ten years later Barry popped the question!”

On June 24th, 2016, Barry and Laura-Kate’s wedding was conducted by Fr Pierce Cormac at St Patrick’s Cathedral in the bride’s native Skibbereen, where the music was provided by friends.

The couple’s love for the sea was reflected throughout the day, from the church – where shells gathered by their parents, Seamus and Bridget McElligott and Leo and Kathleen O’Neill, were on display – to the venue, Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty, chosen for its views over the west Cork coastline.

The wedding band was Truly Diverse from Co Kerry and the newlyweds’ first dance was to Warm by the Coronas.

“Our favourite part of the wedding day would have to be the photos at Glandore village… En route to Dunmore, we stopped at the village, where we were greeted with champagne and then went on to the beach where we had lots of fun and craic with our page-boy Adam (6) and flower-girl Katie (4) – a brother and sister duo – and built sandcastles.” Photographer: Mark Coombes, markcoombesphotography.ie

