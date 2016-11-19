Our wedding story: From Lima with love

Catherine McFadden and David Cuadra were married on the shore of the Pacific Ocean

Sarah Geraghty

 

Catherine, from Harold’s Cross in Dublin, and David from Lima, Peru, met in Buenos Aires in July 2010.

She was living in the city – working for a children’s theatre company travelling around South America – and was friends with David’s sister Ana, who introduced the pair at a party.

Two years later, Catherine moved to Lima, and on New Year’s Eve (her birthday) 2015, David, a social worker, proposed at the archaeological site of Caral.

On June 18th, 2016, in front of 50 guests, they were married at the Rosa Nautica restaurant – on the shore of the Pacific Ocean – in Lima by David’s father, a pastor.

Catherine’s parents, Hugh and Elizabeth McFadden, along with other family members, travelled with the bride to the venue in a 1927 black Chevrolet.

A particularly special moment for Catherine was when her father Hugh read a poem, Letter from the Hibernian Way, which he had written when she was a teenager, looking ahead to her “coming of age”.

The groom’s brother and sister, Ana and Francisco, played music throughout the day and his cousin took the photographs. An artist friend designed the placenames and other friends, pastry chefs, made the traditional cake.

After three months in Lima, Catherine – who returned to Ireland to take up studies in counselling – is back in Dublin and the newlyweds are looking forward to setting up home together in January.

