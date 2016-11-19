Our Wedding Story: falling for each other at the waterfall

Rory Coss and Chantelle Murphy, who are both from Co Laois, met in 2012 in the tattoo shop Rory worked in. They were friends for two years before they finally became a couple.

Rory, who now manages Star Ink Tattoo in Portlaoise, proposed in November 2014 at Glenbarrow waterfall, with photographer Joe Conroy on hand to capture it all.

The wedding was on September 14th, 2016, with a ceremony in Mountmellick church attended by 80 loved ones and a reception afterwards in Ballintubbert House.

Trevor Fennell was the DJ on the night and the first dance – “It was so relaxed, we had a lot of our guests up with us for it too”– was to Jeff Buckley’s Everybody Here Wants You.

“We had a lot of laughs and a few tears during the speeches. Later the staff at Ballintubbert lit two fire pits where we sat on hay bales and listened to Rory and some friends play guitar till 3 in the morning,” says Chantelle, who works as a hairstylist.

The wedding party was a mix of family and friends – bridesmaid Danielle made the cake – as were all those involved in the day, including Chantelle’s aunt Lorna who helped with the invitations, candles and mass booklets and her husband Mick who drove the wedding car (on short notice).

The bride’s colleagues did hair and make-up, while the church singers, Jacinta O Donnell and Geraldine Flanagan, are long-time family friends. The couple’s parents James and Elaine Murphy and Dan and Marie Coss were also very involved.

How does it feel like to be married now? “I think since we have got married we feel more complete, almost like we are more in love than ever before, which would be hard as we have always been so as one as a couple.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple currently live in Portlaoise, “but never know what the future holds for us”.