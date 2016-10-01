Our wedding story: Engineers meet their match

Niall Dunne & Jane McArdle first met in 1999 but were reunited more than a decade later

Sarah Geraghty

 

Niall, a chemical engineer, and Jane, a mechanical engineer, crossed paths briefly while studying at UCD in 1999 but only met properly in 2012 when Jane’s sister Katie and Niall became housemates. 

“Katie constantly reminds us that she is the reason for the marriage,” laughs Jane, who is from Dundrum, Dublin. 

The planning process was, they say, pretty smooth. 

“Two engineers with an operational sheet, project managed this wedding to the finest of detail.” 

On December 18th, 2015, the couple married in Blackrock, Co. Louth – where Niall is from – and held their ski-themed reception in Tankardstown House, Co. Meath. 

A string quartet during the ceremony was arranged by Niall’s best friends and church singing by the best man Niall Rooney. 

Flowers were designed and arranged by made by Niall’s mother Noreen and, “top speeches were by mother of the bride Betty and father of the groom Peadar”. 

The newlyweds had their first dance to  Good Life by One Republic and after the band The Beat Club finished their set, the DJ played apres-ski songs from Austria.  

The couple, who live in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, are now expecting their first baby and say that married life , “just feels more perfect”.

Photographer: Mark Griffin

