Our Wedding Story: A solar eclipse of the heart

Jean McDonnell and Alan Johnson’s wedding reception was headlined by Aslan

Sarah Geraghty

Jean McDonnell and Alan Johnson had a spiritualist ceremony at Bellingham Castle in Co Louth. Photograph: Jenny Matthews

Jean McDonnell and Alan Johnson had a spiritualist ceremony at Bellingham Castle in Co Louth. Photograph: Jenny Matthews

 

Jean McDonnell & Alan Johnson

Jean and Alan,who live in Drogheda, Co Louth, met 17 years ago on a night out.

Jean, who runs her own hair salon, is also co-owner with Alan of Ladies First low calorie cocktails.

During the solar eclipse on March 20th, 2015, Alan proposed and the couple married in front of 200 of their loved ones on July 31st, 2016 in a spiritualist ceremony in Bellingham Castle, Co Louth.

As the bride’s parents had passed away when she was younger, she was given away by her 13-year-old nephew Thomas.

“My favourite part of the day was when Thomas was giving me away (and of course saying, ‘I do!’)”, says Jean. “I looked up to the sky and thanked my mam and dad for everything, and as I walked down the aisle the sun shone down on me – it was a beautiful moment.”

Jean and Alan, whose parents are Bernie and Nicholas Johnson, were accompanied by bridesmaid Jennifer Laclie and best man Brian Holcroft.

“We loved planning our wedding,” says Jean. “There was no fuss – it was our day so we did exactly what we wanted. We had four bands – Rapscallion, Manila Strings, The Seducers and then Aslan came on at 2am, it was pure magic.”

The newlyweds, who had their first dance to All of Me by John Legend, honeymooned in Marbella. They say life has changed little for them since marrying. “It has been no different. Myself and Alan have always been so grateful and feel so blessed for everyone and everything we have in our life.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.