Our Wedding Story: A romance fueled by Ryanair

James Drury and Laura O’Beirne met in the US, and took a lot of planes to stay together

Sarah Geraghty

James Drury and Laura O’Beirne: “We spent the next two years on planes, between me moving to Canada for a year, then back to Dublin to complete my final year of Marketing in DIT,” says Laura. Photograph: Will O’Reilly

James Drury and Laura O’Beirne: “We spent the next two years on planes, between me moving to Canada for a year, then back to Dublin to complete my final year of Marketing in DIT,” says Laura. Photograph: Will O’Reilly

 

“A holiday romance that worked out beautifully.”

That’s how Laura O’Beirne, from Arklow, describes her relationship with James Drury, who she married last August after meeting nearly 10 years ago in California.

“I was in Los Angeles on my J1 and James was there for six weeks with his twin brother Tom and friend Dave. My best friend Lauren and I were at a barbecue in a hostel off Hollywood Boulevard when we crossed paths.”

After a week together in LA where their first date was in the Cheesecake Factory, Laura – who was moving to Toronto shortly afterwards as part of her degree – was sure that was the end of that.

Phone bill

“I thought he’d lose interest when he went on to Las Vegas and I went home to Ireland. I honestly thought I’d never hear from him again. But his £300 phone bill when he got home to Birmingham indicated otherwise.”

“We spent the next two years on planes, between me moving to Canada for a year, then back to Dublin to complete my final year of Marketing in DIT. It became a relationship highly reliant on Ryanair. When I graduated, I promptly moved to Birmingham to be with James.”

Two years ago, James sprung a colourful proposal on Laura.

“I came in from work after a long day, breezed by James and checked if he’d put dinner on. I recall commenting that it didn’t look like he had put on enough peas. The paint on his T-shirt reminded me that he’d taken the day off to paint the kitchen.”

Paint proposal

Specifically, to paint “Will you marry me Laura?” on the wall.

On August 27th, 2016, Laura and James married at the church in Avoca village and celebrated afterwards at Brooklodge, Macreddin, Co Wicklow.

“We did a ‘first look’ where we got our nerves and tears out of the way before the ceremony, so by the time we got to the church, we were both just beaming with excitement.”

Their parents are Bernard and Melissa O’Beirne and John and Brenda Drury.

Nods to the couple’s happy American memories included the red in the bridesmaids’ dresses and the blue in the bride’s Jimmy Choos, US flags on the canapes and tables named after Hollywood couples.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.