Video supporting ‘Repeal’ viewed over 100,000 times

Women involved in the Repeal Project have released a short film as part of their movement to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

We Face This Land was shot on a Sunday morning on Greystones Beach, in Co Wicklow and involved almost a hundred women. The video has so far been seen by 120,000 people.

The video originated in a conversation two months ago between writer Sarah Maria Griffin and director Dave Leahy.

The Eighth Amendment of the Constitution was passed in 1983 and is a constitutional ban on abortion.

It reads: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.”

It means that except in limited circumstances, abortion is illegal in Ireland.

In the video the women wear t-shirts with the ‘Repeal’ logo which has become a visual part of the campaign.

A Citizens’ Assembly on the issue is to be held next month and will see 100 people from all walks of life debate the possibility of holding a referendum to repeal the 8th amendment.

The assembly will then send its proposals to an all-party Oireachtas committee for consideration.

There is significant opposition to abortion in Ireland with the Pro-Life Campaign opposed to repealing the amendment on the grounds that it would lead to terminations taking place in Ireland.

Anna Cosgrave of Repeal Project said the video presented a “trifecta of visuals, words, and the stark black and white of the political message seeking repeal.