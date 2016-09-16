Video supporting ‘Repeal’ viewed over 100,000 times

We Face This Land features Irish women Tara Flynn, Róisín Ingle, Senator Lynn Ruane and her daughter Jordanne Jones, Aoibhinn McGinnity, Sinead Gleeson and many more

Updated: 17 minutes ago

A powerful video, directed by Dave Tynan, urges Ireland to repeal the 8th amendment. Video: Dave Tynan/Project Repeal

 

Women involved in the Repeal Project have released a short film as part of their movement to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

We Face This Land was shot on a Sunday morning on Greystones Beach, in Co Wicklow and involved almost a hundred women. The video has so far been seen by 120,000 people.

The video originated in a conversation two months ago between writer Sarah Maria Griffin and director Dave Leahy.

The Eighth Amendment of the Constitution was passed in 1983 and is a constitutional ban on abortion.

It reads: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.”

It means that except in limited circumstances, abortion is illegal in Ireland.

In the video the women wear t-shirts with the ‘Repeal’ logo which has become a visual part of the campaign.

A Citizens’ Assembly on the issue is to be held next month and will see 100 people from all walks of life debate the possibility of holding a referendum to repeal the 8th amendment.

The assembly will then send its proposals to an all-party Oireachtas committee for consideration.

There is significant opposition to abortion in Ireland with the Pro-Life Campaign opposed to repealing the amendment on the grounds that it would lead to terminations taking place in Ireland.

Anna Cosgrave of Repeal Project said the video presented a “trifecta of visuals, words, and the stark black and white of the political message seeking repeal.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.