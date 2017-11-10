Victoria Beckham’s thin because she hardly eats, and other shocking facts

Hilary Fannin: You never know what you’ll learn at the beautician’s

Hilary Fannin

Posh and Becks: there was a time when “Victoria exclusively ate only peas”; she also chews coffee beans at parties, according to the magazines in the beautician’s waiting room. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

I was flicking through the magazines on the waiting-room table, waiting for my name to be called. I began by reading an illuminating piece about why Victoria Beckham is thin. “Victoria Beckham,” the article boldly stated, “is thin because she eats very few calories!”

