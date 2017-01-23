Victor Griffin – An Appreciation

Dean Victor Griffin was a great prophetic voice in the tradition of Jonathan Swift. When he was young his mother warned him to keep his head down or he would get them all shot, but he never heeded her advice.

Almost alone in the Church of Ireland he stood out vigorously against the abortion referendum and in favour of divorce and the decriminalisation of homosexuality. He worked with John Hume in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland and was instrumental in both the Peace Train and the Dublin Crisis Conference.

He loved St Patrick’s Cathedral, and with his wife Daphne prevented the sale of the historic Deanery and ensured its restoration.

His sermons were clear, concise and very much to the point, and he was kindness itself in pastoral work. In a world of sceptics and doubters, he proclaimed his absolute belief in God and in Jesus Christ. He was visionary in creating ecumenical canons from the other Christian traditions in St Patrick’s.

When there was a proposal in the 1980s to build a motorway right up against the cathedral walls, he protested vigorously. At one demonstration outside City Hall there was a group of Dublin Corporation bin men on the other side of the road and they shouted across “Eh Victor, are you comin’ for a pint afterwards?” I can think of no other Church of Ireland prelate who would have received such an accolade. He eventually succeeded after meetings with the late Charles Haughey in frustrating the scheme.

Shortly after his election as dean a letter arrived addressed to Dr Jonathan Swift from two American agronomists. It read “Dear Dr Swift, We hereby seek permission to quote from your recently published work Gulliver’s Travels, Harcourt Brace and Jovanovich 1976, the following sentence: ‘And he gave it for his opinion that whoever could make two ears of corn, or two blades of grass, to grow upon a spot of ground where only one grew before, would deserve better of mankind, and do more essential service to his country than the whole race of politicians put together.’ Please sign the enclosed release form.”

Thinking it a hoax, Victor threw it in the fire. A few weeks later an urgent letter arrived saying that if he did not “immediately return the consent form we would reluctantly have to remove the quotation”. Victor wrote back as follows: “Dear Agronomists, Jonathan Swift left this place in 1745, current whereabouts unknown or known only to God, however as his successor I am happy to sign the form.” This demonstrates both Victor’s wit and the contemporary relevance of Jonathan Swift.

Dean Griffin was very much involved in the institution of the Annual Swift Lecture, which led to an important weekend academic seminar every year.

Like Swift he was a polemicist and wrote numerous books, articles, pamphlets and letters to the newspapers.

His independence of mind is demonstrated by the fact that he was denounced as a Lundy in the North and as an Orangeman in the South.

Of his two sons, Kevin and Timothy, one joined the Army and the other An Garda Síochána, a fact of which he was extremely proud. In 1979, he gained a People of the Year Award. I am honoured that over the years he and Noël Browne, another good friend, nominated me for the Seanad at every election.

Just over a year ago in 2015 he attended a Scholars Dinner in Trinity at which he celebrated the 60th anniversary of his election to Scholarship. In his early 90s, he stood propped up against the panelled walls of the Dining Hall as he moved a vote of thanks on behalf of the Scholars, keeping the audience entranced with his brilliance and humour and receiving a standing ovation at the end.

He was not prim, and to the end of his life continued to enjoy his daily glass of whiskey and pipe of tobacco.

A mere two weeks ago, I received from him a note enclosing an offprint of an article by the historian Roy Foster.

In retirement at Limavady he was wonderfully cared for by Margaret, Teresa and Gerard.

As a Christian, he faced death with equanimity. As he said to me on the telephone, quoting St Paul, a few weeks before his death, he would soon be “with God which is far better”.

Words cannot contain the spirit of this good courageous and generous man.

To his extended family, I and so many of his friends send condolences.