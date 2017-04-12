The Women's Podcast: Plan International Ireland's #LostGirls

Jasvinder Sanghera is a survivor of a forced marriage and the founder of Karma Nirvana, a charity that supports both men and women affected by honour based abuse and forced marriages.

In the latest episode of The Women’s Podcast, she is joined by Razan Ibraheem, a Syrian journalist living in Ireland, for Plan International Ireland’s #LostGirls event which was held at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin last night.

Also on the panel to discuss issues affecting girls who are caught in, and fleeing from, conflict situations, was Irish Times journalist Sorcha Pollak who writes the New to the Parish series. Róisín Ingle acted as M.C. for the event, which we bring to you as a bonus episode of The Women’s Podcast.

The podcast also includes a musical performance by Dubliner Farah Elle.